Five chimpanzees escaped from a zoo in Sweden and three of them were murdered. The “wildlife park” claimed it was necessary to “protect lives.” Zoos exist so human beings can be entertained and make a profit. Animals don’t want to live in tiny enclosures and be gawked at by humans all day. However, this park seems especially unequipped to take care of animals. Please sign this petition to help shut down this “wildlife park” for good!

12 HOURS AGO