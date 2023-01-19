Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Petition: Help Shut Down Zoo Where Three Chimpanzees Were Murdered
Five chimpanzees escaped from a zoo in Sweden and three of them were murdered. The “wildlife park” claimed it was necessary to “protect lives.” Zoos exist so human beings can be entertained and make a profit. Animals don’t want to live in tiny enclosures and be gawked at by humans all day. However, this park seems especially unequipped to take care of animals. Please sign this petition to help shut down this “wildlife park” for good!
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
