Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

Hundreds rallied outside Ohio Statehouse to mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to support access to reproductive freedom and mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PAAO) and demonstrators were joined by leaders representing coalition partners...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Unintended consequences? If amendments are harder to pass so are bonds

Opponents of the Republican effort to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution added a new concern to the list Thursday. Already, critics have warned the changes are meant to stymie future abortion rights or redistricting initiatives, which the sponsor himself said in a letter to fellow Ohio House Republicans. Now, former state representative and […] The post Unintended consequences? If amendments are harder to pass so are bonds appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Ohio's new voter-ID bill sparks debate

OHIO, USA — All Ohioans will be required to have a state-issued ID when voting since Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill with multiple election-law changes earlier this month. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose also supports the new law. "Ohio has found 'a common-sense way' to impose a...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Republicans introduce ethics reform bill to boost transparency

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public transparency is a priority for some Republican lawmakers in Ohio. Shortly after losing his bid for Speaker of the House, Rep. Derek Merrin and others in his caucus introduced an ethics reform bill, the Ohio Ethics and Financial Disclosure Reform Act. The Monclova Township Republican contends it’s the first of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22

This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday, however, has been lifted. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather […]
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions

As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’

Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
OHIO STATE

