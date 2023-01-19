Read full article on original website
Related
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
WSYX ABC6
Hundreds rallied outside Ohio Statehouse to mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to support access to reproductive freedom and mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PAAO) and demonstrators were joined by leaders representing coalition partners...
Unintended consequences? If amendments are harder to pass so are bonds
Opponents of the Republican effort to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution added a new concern to the list Thursday. Already, critics have warned the changes are meant to stymie future abortion rights or redistricting initiatives, which the sponsor himself said in a letter to fellow Ohio House Republicans. Now, former state representative and […] The post Unintended consequences? If amendments are harder to pass so are bonds appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio’s former Speaker of the House is on trial for bribery. Here’s what you need to know.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Roughly two-and-a-half years after his arrest, the trial of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder begins Monday. He’s accused of taking a massive bribe and passing a law worth more than $1.3 billion to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. The case is confusing. It...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Shouldn’t it take a 60% vote margin to add 60% requirement to Ohio Constitution?
If the proposal to require 60% approval to amend the Ohio Constitution does make it to the May ballot, shouldn’t it require 60% of the votes to pass?
sciotopost.com
Governor DeWine Nominates Southern Ohio State Representative as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge is currently a State Representative for the 90th Ohio House District which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County. Baldridge...
Ohio's new voter-ID bill sparks debate
OHIO, USA — All Ohioans will be required to have a state-issued ID when voting since Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill with multiple election-law changes earlier this month. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose also supports the new law. "Ohio has found 'a common-sense way' to impose a...
Ohio gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A lawsuit aiming to block newly-passed gun limitations in Columbus has hit a new hurdle, as the judge overseeing the case disagreed with the state. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun laws violate the […]
How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week
Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
Ohio Republicans introduce ethics reform bill to boost transparency
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public transparency is a priority for some Republican lawmakers in Ohio. Shortly after losing his bid for Speaker of the House, Rep. Derek Merrin and others in his caucus introduced an ethics reform bill, the Ohio Ethics and Financial Disclosure Reform Act. The Monclova Township Republican contends it’s the first of […]
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22
This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snowfall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning, in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday, however, has been lifted. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather […]
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions
As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
Dissenting Ohio House Republicans look to strip speaker of power as they wage fight over rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio House’s future is uncertain in the weeks following a contentious leadership fight. But if a brewing fight over what’s normally a routine first matter of business – setting the chamber’s internal rules – is any sign, that contentiousness is likely here to stay.
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’
Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
Comments / 0