This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Why is crowdfunding not being considered to help avert loss of Horseshoe Lake?
Sad, disturbed, and perplexed. I am, of course, very sad about the impending permanent loss of Horseshoe Lake and the wonderfully peaceful environment it has provided for decades. However, I am also disturbed by the implications for other nearby bodies of water. The type of Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District...
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
Adolescent issues addressed, crises averted: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A mother reported Jan 18 that her juvenile son was playing an online game when he was threatened with physical violence by one of his pre-high school classmates. The situation was later mediated by school officials also. Suspicion: Chagrin Boulevard. Responding to a state school helpline tip received around 9...
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
East Cleveland residents pursue recall efforts against three council members
The petition calls for the recall of council president Korean Stevenson, along with Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy and Patricia Blochowiak.
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Local leaders mourn death of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
13abc.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic CEO, President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Envisions Optimistic Future in Annual State of the Clinic Address
January 18, 2023 – During today’s annual State of the Clinic address, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., outlined the challenges facing healthcare as the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. “In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of...
Drunk man runs into traffic, trashes garbage can: Fairview Park Police Blotter
At 1:45 p.m. Jan. 13, officers responded to multiple phone calls reporting that a man was running into traffic and had knocked over a garbage can. Responding officers detained the 27-year-old Richmond Heights man, who was cited for disorderly conduct and open container. He picked up the trash he had...
