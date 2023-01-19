Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
clintoncountydailynews.com
The Crossing Holds Winter Graduation Saturday Morning
The Crossing celebrated 16 more graduates today from Frankfort and Lafayette in their Winter Graduation. The mission of the Crossing is to empower struggling students to become contributing members of their communities through academics, job training, and faith-based character education. The goal is for each student to earn a high school diploma, to be equipped for the workforce, and to have an invitation to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Coldest Day of the Year is January 23 in Frankfort
What day of the year is the “Big Turnaround” date when average temperatures start to get warmer instead of colder?. That turnaround date varies widely across the nation, according to NOAA. In Frankfort Indiana in the last 30 years, that date has been January 23. The average temperature in Frankfort on January 23 has been 17.9 degrees, coldest of the year. January 24th, statistically, starts to get warmer.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Wrestling, Swimming Conference Champs
It was a big Saturday for the Clinton Central Bulldog family as their boys won the wrestling Hoosier Heartland conference and the boys and girls both won the swimming conference. Congratulations to Coach Faulkner and the Clinton Central Boys Wrestling Team who were crowned Hoosier Heartland Champs Saturday. This is...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Glad to be Back Home Following Saturday’s First Legislative Breakfast
There were a lot of firsts at the Legislative Breakfast Series sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Saturday morning at the Community Schools of Frankfort Administration Building. First of all, it was the first breakfast of the year that this year will run into April. Second, it was...
cbs4indy.com
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort edges Clinton Central Saturday Evening
Frankfort traveled to Michigantown to take on County rival Clinton Central. Although the game started slow Clinton Central played a very good game against the Hotdogs but fell short in the last few minutes. Final score 46-40. Clinton Central led most of the game. Missed free throws were a factor in the outcome.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Marilyn C. “Mitzi” Carter
Marilyn C. “Mitzi” Carter, 91, of Frankfort passed away January 20, 2023 surrounded by family at Wesley Manor. She was born on November 7, 1931 in Ottawa, Illinois to James C. & E. Claire (McCormick) Gaffney. She married her high school sweetheart, Fred Carter on April 20, 1952 and last year celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Mitzi graduated in 1949 from Frankfort High School. She attended Butler University and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Mitzi was a member.
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Chamber Holds 125th Anniversary Awards Banquet
The Boone County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 125th year with the Annual Awards Banquet held at Finley Creek Vineyards on US 421 just south of the roundabout in Boone County. 175 people were in attendance according to Boone County Chamber Executive Director Joslyn McGriff-Bensley. Joslyn said “I think it...
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Matt Painter addresses Purdue’s win over Terps. The Boilers' head coach shares his thoughts on...
WISH-TV
Light snow is likely to start Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — January in central Indiana has been a mild one so far. We make a change to a more winter-like forecast for the next 8 days. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies remain. Light snow arriving close to daybreak. Low temperatures around 30 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow showers likely in...
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
clintoncountydailynews.com
HLTV Sassy Salon Players Of The Game This Week
This weeks HLTV Sassy Salon Players of the games. Victor Cruz of Frankfort in the Frankfort at Clinton Central game. Victor scored 19 points against the Bulldogs. Luke Davison of Clinton Central scored 14 points in the Frankfort and Central game. Frankfort 46 Clinton Central 40. In The Carroll and...
wrtv.com
Central Indiana animal hospital shares message after illegal dumping, graffiti at construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — Noah's Animal Hospital has been working since October to build a new facility, All Pet Health Care by Noah’s, to serve animals in the community. They were hoping to open this month, but the project is facing delays not caused by supply chain issues. Noah's says...
