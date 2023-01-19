Read full article on original website
TWO FILINGS FOR BURTON SCHOOL BOARD
A current Burton ISD trustee and a former one have filed for election to the school board this spring. As of this (Friday) morning, Donna Boehnemann Putnam and Ande Bostain have formally filed. Putnam has served on the Burton School Board since her election in November 2020. Bostain was elected...
BLINN LIVESTOCK JUDGING PLACES SIXTH AT NWSS
The Blinn College livestock judging team placed sixth among community colleges at the prestigious National Western Stock Show (NWSS) held recently in Denver, Colorado. Blinn totaled 4,665 points in the contest, which included judging cattle, feedlot cattle, swine, and sheep/goats. The NWSS was Blinn’s first competition for 2023. Blinn...
BRENHAM MAIN STREET MANAGER POSITION OPEN
The City of Brenham is interviewing for a new Manager of its Main Street Program. Monique Breaux, who last July slid over from being Executive Assistant to the City Manager Office into the Main Street Manager role, resigned last month following the Christmas Stroll event. Breaux’s last day with the City of Brenham was December 19th. So far, the City has received eight applications for the position, and is in the process of conducting interviews.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court is holding their next meeting on Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items is the approval of a Lease to Own Satellite EMS Crew Quarters by Washington County for the EMS Department. According to EMS Director Kevin Deramus, the agreement is between the county and the...
REUNION AND CONFERENCE COMING TO LA GRANGE
The Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion and the Texas Blacksmithing Conference are coming to La Grange next weekend. The reunion and the conference are going to be held Friday, January 27, thru Saturday, January 28, at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center at 250 West Fairgrounds in La Grange.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SALARY INCREASE FOR CITY MANAGER
The Brenham City Council agreed to raise the salary of City Manager Carolyn Miller at its meeting Thursday. Following an executive session and evaluation of Miller, the council approved increasing Miller’s annual salary from $166,000 to $180,000, effective immediately. Miller is classified as a city employee and does not...
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION MEETING
Swearing-ins and elections of officers will highlight the next meeting of the City of Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission will open the meeting by administering the oaths of office Dr. Deanna Alfred, M. Keith Behrens, Darren Heine and Calvin Kossie. In addition to that, they are going to...
CUBS FALL TO A&M CONSOLIDATED ON THE ROAD 58-35
Next Up: Cubs host Bryan Rudder Tuesday 6:30pm (6:15pm on KWHI)
SECTION OF JESKE ROAD TO CLOSE MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
A portion of Jeske Road in Washington County will be closed for three days starting Monday morning for a crosspipe replacement. The closure will be between the addresses of 4502 and 4902 Jeske Road and will last from 8 a.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Washington County Engineering and Development Services.
