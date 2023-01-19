The City of Brenham is interviewing for a new Manager of its Main Street Program. Monique Breaux, who last July slid over from being Executive Assistant to the City Manager Office into the Main Street Manager role, resigned last month following the Christmas Stroll event. Breaux’s last day with the City of Brenham was December 19th. So far, the City has received eight applications for the position, and is in the process of conducting interviews.

