FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Bed-Stuy Is One Step Closer to Getting a Massive New Development Designed by Sir David Adjaye
Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn is headed for a transformation over the next decade, creating hundreds of thousands of feet of office and culture space inside buildings rising as high as 16 stories, papers filed Tuesday with the Department of City Planning show. The environmental review documents provide the first detailed...
New York YIMBY
New York State Awards $10M Downtown Revitalization Investment Grant to East Harlem, Manhattan
Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood is the latest recipient of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Investment (DRI) grant. Backed by the Department of State, Empire State Development, the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and NYSERDA, the award is part of a statewide initiative to support community enhancement projects that improve walkability, create new public outdoor spaces, enhance existing parks, and create new opportunities for local artists and small businesses.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
rew-online.com
Avanath Capital Management Acquires High-Rise Apartment Community in Brooklyn for $101.25 Million
Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
brownstoner.com
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Fort Greene Wood Frame, a Ditmas Park West Co-op
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Ditmas Park West rental, a Flatbush co-op, and a Marine Park semi-detached house. Fort Greene and Flatbush were popular this week with other listings dotted around the borough. The least expensive on the list is a Fort Greene rental at $2,800 a month and the most expensive is a Clinton Hill row house at $2.985 million.
PLANetizen
Harlem Apartment Project Nixed in Favor of Truck Depot
After a local councilwoman protested a proposed housing development on a Harlem lot, citing gentrification concerns, the developer chose to use the site for a truck depot instead. “Their fight reflects the challenge of building housing in New York,” write Emma G. Fitzsimmons and Mihir Zaveri in the New York Times.
therealdeal.com
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
therealdeal.com
Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
Put another one on the whiteboard for Peter Fine. The developer plans to build a 15-story multifamily building with 333 units at 1959 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, replacing a garage and auto body shop. The 285,000-square-foot building will have 29,000 square feet of commercial space and a 43,000-square-foot community...
NY1
Dispensary owner set to make history as New York’s first 'justice-involved' owner
On early Friday night, a patch of Bleecker Street in front of a long-vacant storefront was mostly quiet. But come Tuesday, the sidewalk will be filled with throngs of customers when Roland Conner opens the city’s second licensed cannabis dispensary. “When I get up every day, I’m asking myself,...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn leads NYC in demolition permits — by a wide margin
When it comes to demolitions in New York City, Brooklyn’s pile of rubble leaves the other four boroughs in the dust. Data from the New York City Department of Buildings show that Brooklyn far outpaces the rest of the city in both the number of permits issued for demolitions and the number of building stories to be demolished in each of the last two years.
therealdeal.com
Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
In a near tie, two sponsor units at Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group’s 200 East 83rd Street led New York City’s 10 most expensive residential sales recorded Thursday, Jan. 19. The two units, 12A and 11A, were handled by listing brokers Alexa Lambert, Alison Black and Shelton Smith...
Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage
NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Traffic cameras with sound meters catch souped-up cars, bikes with illegal noise levels in NYC
At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
25-year-old shot and killed in Midtown housing project identified as Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Midtown housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thrillist
Asian Supermarket H Mart Is Officially Opening on NYC's Upper East Side
NYC's Upper East Side will soon be able to easily shop for Asian groceries and products they might not find at other stores. The popular Korean-American supermarket H Mart is officially coming to the neighborhood this year. The grocery chain recently bought a retail space located at 223 East 86th...
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that the around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
