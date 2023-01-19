Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Apparent shooting in Rochester’s East End sends patrons fleeing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several streets are blocked off downtown as police investigate an apparent shooting. This happened just before midnight Sunday. The investigation is centered near East Avenue and Union Street. A News10NBC employee heard gunfire and saw people start running. A witness told News10NBC’s Raven Brown that she...
WHEC TV-10
RFD responds to fire at mini-mart that was burglarized same morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire at a one-story mini-mart on the city’s west side on Friday. The mini-mart was also the site of a burglary hours before. Authorities say it happened at the Quik Save Deli on Lyell Avenue around 5:20 a.m....
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Jan. 22, 2023
Coming up on this episode of Rochester in Focus, we talked with the president of Nazareth College and a few students on their civil rights trip they recently went on. They visited places most only learn about in books. The students stopped in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, to take a...
WHEC TV-10
Uvalde Foundation looking into student safety at Franklin High School
ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, started after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, announced that it is looking into student fears and school administrative response about student safety at Franklin High School. This follows requests from parents and students in the community to provide intervention and training...
WHEC TV-10
City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at 85
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Officials say Bishop Matthew H. Clark has died at 85-years-old on Sunday morning. Matthew Clark was born outside Albany in 1937. After serving in Albany and Rome, Clark was consecrated as bishop of Rochester at the War Memorial in 1979. He was 42-years-old, one of the...
WHEC TV-10
Know a student do-gooder? Nominate them for a Do the Right Thing Award
News10NBC and the City of Rochester are looking for young people who exemplify bravery, courage, and valor. The Do the Right Thing program recognizes Monroe County youths in grades kindergarten through 12 for their accomplishments and good deeds. Anyone age 18 and up can nominate a student by clicking here.
WHEC TV-10
“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
WHEC TV-10
Front door to café smashed on Saturday morning on Parsells Avenue
The Rochester Police Department says at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from the New City Café on Parsells Avenue for a burglary. Officials say the caller noticed the front door glass was broken. The owner of the café says it appears nothing was taken.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating Saturday night shooting that killed man in East End Bar District
UPDATE: – An investigation is still underway after one man is dead, after shots rang out in the East End Bar District Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot located at the intersection of East Avenue and North Union Street. News10 NBC’s Marsha Augustin has...
WHEC TV-10
Panel discusses link between exposure to pesticides and Parkinson’s
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – Parkinson’s, pesticides, and policy. Those were the topics of a panel discussion today hosted by local environmentalist group “Color Fairport Green.”. Research suggests exposure to pesticides increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Panelists included a Parkinson’s expert, a pesticide specialist from the State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Assembly Member Jen Lunsford.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Stolen car recovered after it crashed on Byron Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they recovered a stolen car after it crashed into a median on Friday morning. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:30 a.m. RPD says a Hyundai was heading north on Mount Hope Avenue when it crashed after turning on Byron Street. Officers...
WHEC TV-10
Hosts of Batavia ReAwaken America Tour event sue NY AG Letitia James
BATAVIA, N.Y. The pastor of the Batavia church that hosted the controversial ReAwaken America Tour in August and one of the tour’s organizers are suing New York Attorney General Letitia James for intimidation and defamation. This comes after James wrote General Michael Flynn and event organizer Clay Clark a...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Parolee charged with burglarizing six homes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee was charged with six burglaries that happened this December and January on the city’s east side. Rochester Police say they identified 26-year-old Jamal Birden as the suspect using the GPS monitor he’s required to wear and using video posted on a neighborhood social media app.
WHEC TV-10
26-year-old dies after being hit by a car Friday night
Rochester Police say they responded to Portland Avenue and Norton Street at 11 p.m. Friday after a person was hit by a car. They say they saw a man laying on the road when they arrived. The vehicle that hit the man was also there. Officials say the man was...
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
WHEC TV-10
General Motors announces $68 million investment in Rochester manufacturing plant
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — General Motors announced on Friday that it’s investing $68 million to build electric vehicle components and combustion engines at Rochester’s manufacturing plant on Lexington Avenue. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Joe Morelle, and other leaders spoke about the significance of...
WHEC TV-10
Webster Schroeder Boys Hockey Tops Penfield
WEBSTER, NY (WHEC) – Webster Schroeder Boys Hockey used a 3rd period goal from TJ Swinson to lift themselves over Penfield, 3-2 on Friday night. Watch highlights from the game in the video above.
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates supervisor to announce bid for Monroe County Executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Former Gates town Supervisor Mark Assini intends to run for Monroe County Executive. Incumbent Democratic County Executive Adam Bello has not made any official announcements yet about whether he will run for reelection. Assini has been working in the private industry for the last few years...
WHEC TV-10
Dateline special on Brighton ax murder airs Friday night
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Dateline is airing its special on Friday night about the Brighton ax murder case. The special comes after James Krauseneck was found guilty of killing his wife Cathy with an ax as she slept in 1982. Krauseneck was sentenced to 25 years to life in November for the murder in their former home. The special airs at 9 p.m. on NBC.
