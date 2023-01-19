Ionic-liquid gating reveals relationship between superconductivity and strange-metal state in FeSe

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Phys.org
Critical impacts of interfacial water on C-H activation in photocatalytic methane conversion
Non-thermal activation and utilization of methane, the main component of natural gas and a ubiquitous natural carbon resource, are among the global challenges for achieving sustainable society. However, incomplete knowledge on microscopic mechanisms of methane activation and hydrogen formation hampers the development of engineering strategies for the reaction system. Very...
Phys.org
Physicists demonstrate that coating bubbles with protein results in a highly stable contrast agent for medical use
Inspired by the bubbles bacteria create inside their cells, researchers developed a similar system by coating tiny gas vesicles with protein. The resulting bubbles are safe, highly stable, and function as contrast agent in medical applications. They could be used to diagnose, for example, cardiological issues, blood flow, and liver lesions.
Phys.org
Statistical physics theorem also valid in the quantum world, study finds
Physicists at the University of Bonn have experimentally proven that an important theorem of statistical physics applies to so-called "Bose-Einstein condensates." Their results now make it possible to measure certain properties of the quantum "superparticles" and deduce system characteristics that would otherwise be difficult to observe. The study has now been published in Physical Review Letters.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
NASA scientist explains why Venus is Earth's 'evil twin' (video)
Scientists and engineers from NASA and the European Space Agency want to know a whole lot more about why Venus resembles Earth in so many ways, and yet is so strikingly different.
CNET
NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
Phys.org
Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time
Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
Phys.org
Video: Exploring the 74,963 different kinds of ice
There are somewhere between 20 and 74,963 forms of ice because water can do all kinds of weird stuff when it freezes. So far, scientists have experimentally determined the crystal structures for 19 types of ice. Or maybe 20, depending on who you ask. In this video, we're going to...
Phys.org
Soil organisms are essential for the maintenance of city parks and gardens, study shows
City parks and gardens support a rich and diverse community of soil organisms including bacteria, fungi, protists and invertebrates, which often go unnoticed compared with eye-catching plants and animals. A new study led by the Instituto de Recursos Naturales y Agrobiología de Sevilla (IRNAS-CSIC) and the Institute of Soil Science...
Phys.org
Researchers demonstrate co-propagation of quantum and classical signals
In a new study, researchers from Orange and Toshiba Europe show that a quantum data channel and classical optical signals can both propagate in the same fiber for several tens of kilometers with a low error rate. The new approach could reduce the cost of implementing quantum key distribution (QKD) for secure data transmission by allowing QKD to be used in already deployed networks.
Phys.org
In the core of the cell: New insights into the utilization of nanotechnology-based drugs
Novel drugs, such as vaccines against COVID-19, among others, are based on drug transport using nanoparticles. Whether this drug transport is negatively influenced by an accumulation of blood proteins on the nanoparticle's surface was not clarified for a long time. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research have...
Phys.org
How antioxidants produced by mitochondria reach the cell surface to protect against death
Antioxidants are often advertised as a cure-all in nutrition and offered as dietary supplements. However, our body also produces such radical scavengers itself, one of which is coenzyme Q. Now researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging have discovered how the substance, which is produced in our mitochondria, reaches the cell surface and protects our cells from dying.
Phys.org
Studying the feasibility of drones for collecting environmental data
Earth observation, also known as remote sensing, provides highly relevant information about the state and change of our planet every day via satellite data worldwide. The data can be used, for example, to gather information about heat islands in cities, droughts or the condition of forests. Earth observation is currently...
Phys.org
Forests face fierce threats from multiple industries, not just agricultural expansion
Intact forests are important climate regulators and harbors of biodiversity, but they are rapidly disappearing. Agriculture is commonly considered to be the major culprit behind forest loss, but the authors of a new paper published on January 20 in the journal One Earth show that agriculture isn't solely to blame.
Phys.org
Researchers find that traded species have distinctive life histories with extended reproductive lifecycles
A new study by researchers from Durham University, UK, Queen's University Belfast, UK, University of Extremadura, Spain and Swansea University, UK have revealed that vertebrate species involved in the live wildlife trade have distinctive life history traits, biological characteristics that determine the frequency and timing of reproduction. Researchers discovered that...
Phys.org
Collision risk and habitat loss: Study examines how wind turbines in forests impair threatened bat species
In order to meet climate protection goals, renewable energies are booming—often wind power. More than 30,000 turbines have already been installed on the German mainland so far, and the industry is currently scrambling to locate increasingly rare suitable sites. Thus, forests are coming into focus as potential sites. A...
Phys.org
Scientists reveal the molecular mechanism of miRNA biogenesis complex in C. elegans
The study of microRNAs (miRNAs), small RNAs that play important roles in gene regulation in animals and humans alike, have long been a topic of research interest. How these miRNAs control and regulate gene expression is believed to hold the key to the development of effective treatment strategies for conditions such as cancer, which is a result of cell mutations.
Phys.org
Scientists map 3D structure and electronic properties of important biological catalyst
Making atoms and electrons behave according to researchers' intentions is no small task, but scientists often get a little help from nature. Enzymes from living organisms are well-known for effortlessly directing the buildup and breakdown of molecules in ways that would be difficult or even impossible by conventional chemistry. Putting these biological catalysts to work in industry and health care settings saves time, costs, and even lives.
Phys.org
World-first computational reconstruction of a virus in its biological entirety
An Aston University researcher has created the first ever computer reconstruction of a virus, including its complete native genome. Although other researchers have created similar reconstructions, this is the first to replicate the exact chemical and 3D structure of a live virus. The breakthrough could lead the way to research...
