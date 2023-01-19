Read full article on original website
Common cents
2d ago
Hosea 4:6 NKJVMy people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being priest for Me; Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.
Reply
3
Related
2 arrested after 3-year-old survives shooting at Douglas County hotel
Two people were arrested after a 3-year-old child was shot at an extended-stay hotel, Douglasville police said Sunday....
Young Thug’s co-defendant accused of passing drugs to rapper inside Fulton County courtroom
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Young Thug and a fellow co-defendant are facing new allegations that they conducted a hand-to-hand drug deal inside the courtroom while jury selection was happening. Judge Ural Glanville has been forced to pause jury selection three times over drugs, arrests and a health scare. Channel...
Marietta police officers suspended after fellow officer accused him of making ‘racist remarks’
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta police officer was suspended following an investigation into claims that he made racist remarks toward black officers. Marietta Police Chief Ferrell said the department launched an Internal Affairs investigation into Major Patrick Bonito after two officers filed a complaint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Alleged hitman in murder-for-hire plot at Gwinnett dealership also suspect in south Fulton drive-by
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say they believe the man hired to kill a woman at a used car dealership is also responsible for a drive-by shooting the day before. Courtney Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors on Dec. 10.
fox5atlanta.com
Victim of domestic assault arrested after another man shoots her aggressor, police say
ATLANTA - Both a victim and aggressor in a situation of domestic violence were charged, one of them arrested, after the altercation ended in a shooting. However, according to the police report, neither one of them pulled the trigger. Atlanta police said the incident took place at 1080 Peachtree Street...
Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, prosecutors say
Fulton County prosecutors allege that Kahlieff Adams, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants, handed him a Percocet pill in o...
1 dead at Buckhead apartments after dispute leads to shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators believe a dispute between two people led to a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Buckhead. Around 6 p.m., APD officers responded to AMLI Lenox off Lakeside Drive not far from East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Road. Police located a deceased...
YSL trial: Marijuana hidden in shoes, other smuggled items delay jury selection
Three incidents of contraband being brought into the courthouse have delayed the already lengthy jury selection process ...
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
3-year-old boy possibly shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
Argument between two armed men in southwest Atlanta ends in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga — A man was injured early Saturday in Atlanta shooting. According to police, two armed men were arguing at around 2 a.m. at 1161 Metropolitan Parkway SW when one shot the other multiple times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim survived...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
Protesters become violent, breaking windows, setting Atlanta police cruiser on fire
ATLANTA — A peaceful protest in downtown Atlanta turned violent Saturday evening when protesters set a police car on fire and started smashing windows. The protesters are opposed to the construction of an APD training center in a forest in DeKalb County. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Underground Atlanta...
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Cherokee County man accused of trying to run over group of people with car, hitting someone
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A Cherokee County man is accused of trying to run over people with his car stemming back to an October 2022 incident. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says David Houseright attempted to run over a group of people at Pebblebook Run in Canton. Deputies...
13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say
ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
Surveillance video shows masked man hop over Floyd gas station counter
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a gas station robbery in Floyd County. Surveillance video shows a masked man climbing over the counter at a convenience store on Rockmart Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Man found dead after dispute, suspect arrested, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 6 p.m., police responded to 3478 Lakeside Drive for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to EMS officials.
Comments / 8