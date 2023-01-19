Book Clubs Rising in Popularity, Including at Kennett Library

Photo by Kennett Library book club.

Book clubs are rising in popularity, and Kennett Library is no exception. Susan Banks, the State Librarian at the Office of Commonwealth Libraries for the state’s education department has noticed the upsurge, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News.

“Those kinds of ‘learning circles’ are a very sustainable and affordable way to keep our minds, hearts, and spirits active and healthy,” said Banks.

She recommends public libraries as a place to start. The Kennett Library has been getting the memo. It’s celebrating its tenth year for Longwood Community Read, which is a collaboration between Longwood Gardens and the community to spur discussions around important topics.

It is also the host of seven book clubs. The virtual groups have a range of attendees, from people in their early twenties to nineties. There’s a group that focuses on newer fiction, another that includes international authors, a romance novel group, and a graphic novel group.

“Book clubs offer the opportunity for community members to actively engage in civic discourse and a discovery process wherein we all as a community stand to grow and benefit,” said Chris Manna , the executive director of the Kennett Library.