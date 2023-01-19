ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

Robert Pattinson ate 'nothing but potatoes' for two weeks

Robert Pattinson once ate "nothing but potatoes" for two weeks. 'The Batman' actor insisted he has never struggled with his body image but has tried a number of "fad" diets and once opted for an unusual "detox" featuring nothing but one foodstuff. He said: "I have basically tried every fad...
Inside Nova

Robert Pattinson 'terrified' of deep fakes

Robert Pattinson finds deep fake videos of himself "terrifying". The 'Batman' actor is unnerved by the fact even people close to him have been taken in by "weird dancing videos on TikTok" that have used artificial intelligence to put his face onto someone else's body and he joked they are so convincing, he could end up without a job.

