These Four Chester County Sports Bars are Where Fans Flock to for Eagles Playoffs

Signature craft cocktails at Split Rail Tavern. Photo by Split Rail Tavern

Go Birds! Many businesses are hosting Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the New York Giants. Here are Chester County sports bars to check out, Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.

Barnaby’s

This Restaurant & Pub is the place to catch the game. Grab some pretzel dippers or beer-battered mozzarella sticks, or try a crispy fish taco or cheesesteak egg rolls as a signature dish.

Split Rail Tavern

If you’re looking for something upscale while cheering on the Birds, this is the place to be. A curated craft beer and cocktail selection awaits you before munching down on Steak Tartare, charcuterie boards, and mussels.

TJ’s Restaurant and Drinkery

This venue offers unique craft cocktails like the Pumpkin Patch (made from coffee liqueur and pumpkin cream) The Pearlicious Martini, as well as classic cocktails like the Sazerac and Old Fashioned. Snack on healthy meals like Falafel & Couscous Salad, and Brussels sprouts. Indulge in The Hangover Burger or a Chicken and Waffle Sandwich.

Timothy’s

This eclectic neighborhood gem has a rotating craft beer list to sip on while you watch the game. It also offers a jumbo Bavarian pretzel, an array of sandwiches, pizzas, and desserts.