Chester County, PA

These Four Chester County Sports Bars are Where Fans Flock to for Eagles Playoffs

 3 days ago

Signature craft cocktails at Split Rail Tavern.Photo bySplit Rail Tavern

Go Birds! Many businesses are hosting Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the New York Giants. Here are Chester County sports bars to check out, Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.

West Chester

Barnaby’s

This Restaurant & Pub is the place to catch the game. Grab some pretzel dippers or beer-battered mozzarella sticks, or try a crispy fish taco or cheesesteak egg rolls as a signature dish.  

Split Rail Tavern

If you’re looking for something upscale while cheering on the Birds, this is the place to be. A curated craft beer and cocktail selection awaits you before munching down on Steak Tartare, charcuterie boards, and mussels. 

Paoli

TJ’s Restaurant and Drinkery

This venue offers unique craft cocktails like the Pumpkin Patch (made from coffee liqueur and pumpkin cream) The Pearlicious Martini, as well as classic cocktails like the Sazerac and Old Fashioned. Snack on healthy meals like Falafel & Couscous Salad, and Brussels sprouts. Indulge in The Hangover Burger or a Chicken and Waffle Sandwich.  

Exton

Timothy’s

This eclectic neighborhood gem has a rotating craft beer list to sip on while you watch the game. It also offers a jumbo Bavarian pretzel, an array of sandwiches, pizzas, and desserts.  

Read more about Chester County sports bars in Main Line Today.

Great Valley to Host Archeological Discussion on Jan. 24

Penn State Great Valley will host "Stories Bones Tell: Philly's First Baptist Church Burial Ground Project" at 7 PM on Jan. 24 in the campus' Conference Center. Archeologist Kimberlee Moran, director of forensic science and associate teaching professor at Rutgers University–Camden, and her colleagues with the Arch Street Project are using clues from the past to learn how some of the earliest Philadelphians lived — and died.
