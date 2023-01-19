Read full article on original website
Diane I. Kulberg
Diane I. Kulberg, age 71, of rural Cosmos, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her home in Brookfield Township. Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Minnesota with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, Minnesota, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Roberta R. Venske
Roberta R. Venske, age 74, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, with interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf […]
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
FOUR HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash shortly before 6 this (Friday) morning on Highway 68 in Prairieville Township in Brown County. Authorities say a GMC pickup driven by 23-year-old Mckenzie Metzler of Lake Crystal and a Ford F350 driven by 44-year-old Scott Eckstein of Sleepy Eye. Metzler and her passengers 2-year-old Matthew Robinson of Sleepy Eye and infant Stella Gemmill of Sleepy Eye were all taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital with non-life threatening injures as was Eckstein. All wore seatbelts. The road was snow and ice covered at the time. Sleepy Eye Police and ambulance and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.
Rising cost of eggs is hurting local businesses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The rising cost of eggs is driving people and local businesses to dig deeper in their pockets. On Elm Street in Mankato, Alpine Brito’s breakfast sandwiches are feeling the spike in prices. “I put two two farm fresh brown eggs in every sandwich, and the...
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
Windom man indicted for alleged grain conspiracy
According to a recent online DTN story, Adam Clifford Olson of Windom is the second man to be indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in an alleged grain-related conspiracy involving non-GMO corn and soybeans sold as organic. The indictment, which was filed in U.S. District Court on...
Pickup truck breaks through thin ice on Southern Minnesota lake
LAKE HANSKA, Minn. -- Authorities are reminding the public of the dangers of driving on ice after a pickup truck broke through the ice on Lake Hanska.The Brown County Sheriff's Department says it received a report of a truck through the ice on the east side of Lake Hanska on County Road 6 shortly after 1:30 p.m.No one was injured. The main landing for the lake is now closed as a result of the incident.Deputies are reminding the public to refrain from driving on ice whenever ever possible, especially given the current thin conditions on many local lakes and rivers in the county.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not recommend driving on ice unless it is 8 inches or more for a car small pickup and 12 inches or more for a medium truck.
Fatal head-on collision near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and a cargo van occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning. The driver of the cargo van, Manuel Guardado, 28, address unknown, was traveling westbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with the minivan. The driver of the...
Restaurant operator accused of tax fraud
A local restaurant operator has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola, of New Ulm, is accused of under-reporting sales on his restaurants’ tax returns and therefore under-reporting income on his individual tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Lomas, Inc, which operates La Terraza in...
