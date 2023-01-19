Read full article on original website
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Furry Friends: Carter
Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Carter and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
Woman hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City, dies at hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police say a woman was killed after she was hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Reports say a woman was hit by a car around 9 p.m. near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. The woman was taken to the hospital...
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation 'the future'
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we treat the dead has been so important to cultures around the globe throughout human history. Whether through burial or fire, every family has their own preference on how to say goodbye to a loved one. For thousands of years, that last step has...
Toby Keith leads crowd in song at Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country musician and Oklahoma native Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at Stillwater restaurant Eskimo Joe's last week. Eskimo Joe's shared the original tweet to Facebook on Thursday, showing Keith playing his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy". Last summer, Keith announced he'd been receiving...
Oklahomans remember the 16 lives lost in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday afternoon Oklahomans came together outside of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, remembering the people who lost their lives in the jail in 2022. It was an emotional day as the community remembers the 16 people who died in the Oklahoma County Jail last year,...
Man steals fire vehicle in Mustang, leads police across metro
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Officials say a man is behind bars after stealing a fire vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on Friday. Mustang Police say firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road when a man pulled up and stole the fire vehicle.
Celebrating The Lunar New Year
We are celebrating the Lunar New Year with our friends, Hung Viet Lion Dancers. You can check them out Saturday at that the Myriad Botanical Gardens for the Lunar New Year Celebration. But first, here is a little sneak peak...
OKC convenience store employee attacked at drive-thru, police seeking answers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say a suspect attacked an employee at a convenience store and no one has been arrested. David Hester says he was working at Discount Beer and Tobacco when a customer started honking their horn in the drive through line. "We were...
Police searching for armed robber in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly overnight shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police found a man shot to death on Friday morning. Police found the man dead at 700 NE 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m. while responding to reports of gunfire. Police said there was some kind of altercation between the victim and the...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
Norman police investigating after business owner allegedly guns down burglary suspect
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating after a business owner allegedly shot and killed a burglary suspect. Police said they responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE around 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.
3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
