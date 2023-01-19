ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WPFO

Warming in Maine has some maple syrup producers out tapping trees weeks early

(BDN) -- The last thing Casey Belangey thought he’d be doing this weekend is boiling maple sap. But thanks to this winter’s unusually warm conditions, the Arundal maple syrup producer has been tapping his 1,000 maple trees for the past two weeks, more than a month ahead of what is considered the normal start of maple syrup season in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand for the Sunday into Monday storm

PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

CMP crews prep for potential outages ahead of incoming snow storm

PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that will hit Maine tonight and continue through Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP. CMP has extra crews on standby if these outages do occur.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine students enjoy sledding on rare snow day

PORTLAND (WGME) – There's now plenty of fresh snow all over Maine for kids to enjoy. CBS13 Photojournalist Monty Orrick took a trip around the area to see how people are reacting to the long-awaited return of winter fun.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Storm creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine

Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine. A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near Exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday. The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at Exit 7. This created...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Ice Castles founder hopes to open New Hampshire attraction soon

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- While the snowstorm will be a hassle for many on Friday morning, that won't be the case for businesses that rely on snowfall to makes ends meet. It's been a discouraging winter so far, but Ice Castles in New Hampshire say they've stayed optimistic that Mother Nature would come through.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

