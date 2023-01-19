Read full article on original website
Warming in Maine has some maple syrup producers out tapping trees weeks early
(BDN) -- The last thing Casey Belangey thought he’d be doing this weekend is boiling maple sap. But thanks to this winter’s unusually warm conditions, the Arundal maple syrup producer has been tapping his 1,000 maple trees for the past two weeks, more than a month ahead of what is considered the normal start of maple syrup season in Maine.
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand for the Sunday into Monday storm
PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
CMP crews prep for potential outages ahead of incoming snow storm
PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that will hit Maine tonight and continue through Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP. CMP has extra crews on standby if these outages do occur.
Maine students enjoy sledding on rare snow day
PORTLAND (WGME) – There's now plenty of fresh snow all over Maine for kids to enjoy. CBS13 Photojournalist Monty Orrick took a trip around the area to see how people are reacting to the long-awaited return of winter fun.
Snowstorm long overdue for Maine plow truck drivers, outdoor enthusiasts
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The snowstorm that hit Maine Thursday night into Friday morning was long overdue for outdoor enthusiasts and plow truck drivers. Snowfall amounts range from about four to eight inches over much of southern Maine. The Portland Jetport officially got seven inches of snow. For people who love...
Storm creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine
Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine. A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near Exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday. The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at Exit 7. This created...
Here's what Mainers need to need to know about the snowstorm hitting the state
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A storm is bringing heavy snow to Maine on Friday, creating tricky travel conditions. Snow is ongoing across Maine Friday morning, with several inches already on the ground. Heavy snow should be over for most of us by 8-9 a.m., with light snow expected through the rest...
More snow on tap for Maine Sunday Night into Monday, expect tricky travel conditions
Another storm is set to hit Maine with more snow and gusty winds. Timing: Snow develops 7PM to 10 PM tonight. Snow ends 5PM to 9PM Monday. Type: Mainly snow. Some rain or wintry mix may affect the immediate coast for a period. How Much: 4-8" for most. Slightly higher...
Ice Castles founder hopes to open New Hampshire attraction soon
NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- While the snowstorm will be a hassle for many on Friday morning, that won't be the case for businesses that rely on snowfall to makes ends meet. It's been a discouraging winter so far, but Ice Castles in New Hampshire say they've stayed optimistic that Mother Nature would come through.
