The ultimate guide to picking out the perfect survival knife.

Originally Posted On: https://tacknivesusa.com/about-us/ How to pick Out the Perfect Survival Knife. We hope you never have to be in a survival situation. It doesn’t hurt to be prepared though. This weekend while camping we had a long conversation about the difference between tools we would camp with vs the tools we would choose to survive with. Bug out bags vs get home bags. Emergency kits and first aid kits. When it comes to a survival situation, there are four major things you need and/or need to be able to do. Make fire. Make shelter. Get clean water. Feed yourself. Three of those things require the use of a knife. What knife would make the best survival knife? The drop point and here is why.
Lootpress

Controversy and Reconciliation in the Outdoor World

“The greater the controversy, the more you need manners.” Judith Martin. Mr. Webster’s book I am looking at right now defines controversy as “a discussion marked especially by the expression of opposing ideas.” Well we certainly have this in our country right now. You can’t turn on the tube or pick up a paper with seeing something about the “expression of opposing ideas.” I will leave the discussion as to just how we are expressing our ideas to greater minds than me, but I would like to talk to you about controversy in the world of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.
homestyling.guru

How to Level a Concrete Floor

Get insider tips and a step-by-step guide for concrete floor leveling. The first step to making the most of any basement is to achieve a level floor. Happily enough, leveling uneven concrete slabs has an easy fix that won’t sacrifice your headroom. The easiest way is to use a self-leveling compound, also called liquid floor underlayment or floor resurfacer, within sections of level-cut rails. The material flows out like thick syrup, then hardens into a smooth, perfectly level surface, sometimes in less than an hour. The only places you’ll lose any appreciable headroom will be in the slab’s low spots.
OK! Magazine

Not Your Average Yoga Instructor, Nathania Stambouli Is Soaring To New Heights With Yogi Flight School

From marketing director to yoga instructor, Nathania Stambouli, founder of Yogi Flight School, is a leading example of what it means to follow your dreams. Her unorthodox approach to yoga derails limiting notions of what is required to perform certain poses and is guiding individuals on how to face their fears on the mat and apply it to the rest of their life.Have you ever felt trapped in your job, or left with emptiness after another tedious work week? If so, you’re not alone. Job unhappiness is at an all-time high with 60% of people feeling emotionally detached and only...
newyorkalmanack.com

Consequences of Feeding Deer in Winter

During the winter, deer primarily rely on woody and evergreen vegetation (collectively known as woody browse) for their daily nutritional and metabolic needs. The digestive enzymes in a deer’s stomach change in the winter to better digest this browse. If deer are provided with unnatural food sources such as corn or hay after this change in diet has occurred it can result in deer becoming ill or even their death.
Medical News Today

What are the benefits of a steam room?

A steam room is a heated room that people use to relax and relieve some medical conditions. Gyms or spas often have a steam room. A steam room is created when a water-filled generator pumps steam into an enclosed space, creating moisture in the air. The temperature inside a steam...

