Officials verified the identity of the bodies as Jose Gutierrez's fiancée, Daniela Márquez, her sister Viviana, and their cousin Irma Vargas Mexican authorities have discovered four bodies near a bullet-riddled van missing Ohio architect Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée's family were driving at the time of their disappearance. Officials have verified the identity of the bodies as Gutierrez's fiancée, Daniela Márquez, her sister Viviana, and their cousin Irma Vargas, Gutierrez's siblings told Cincinnati's Fox 19 on Friday. Gutierrez, 36, went missing after eating at a bar with Márquez in Zacatecas...

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO