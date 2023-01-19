ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Benzinga

Draganfly To Rally Around 87%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

SVB Leerink raised the price target for BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE from $236 to $300. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. BeiGene shares rose 2% to $279.90 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut the price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC from $118 to $110. Raymond James analyst...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial SMBK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SmartFinancial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. SmartFinancial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Around $12M Bet On This Technology Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Benzinga

This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 7.3% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 5.78% to $0.73....
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 87.9% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 459.7 million, which is 2481.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. Astronics ATRO...
Benzinga

Fed Tightening Cycle Near Peak? This Treasury Futures Trend Seems To Say It Could Happen

Net-short leveraged positions in 10-year Treasury futures by hedge funds have reportedly grown to the largest levels since 2019 while net-long positions taken by institutional investors have risen to record levels. This level of contrarian positions by these classes was last seen in late 2018 when the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle was about to reach its peak, reported Bloomberg.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Benzinga

INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Sienna Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Sienna Resources Inc. SIE SNNAF (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has granted a total of five million nine hundred thousand stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of twelve months. The Company also granted a total of ten million five hundred thousand restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in one year from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted and vest in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange therefore aligning management with the shareholders of the Company.
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI. BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Maran Ventures Ltd. which holds the rights to mining claims located in Nye County in the State of Nevada. For further details, please...
NEVADA STATE

