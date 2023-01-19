Read full article on original website
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Draganfly To Rally Around 87%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday
SVB Leerink raised the price target for BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE from $236 to $300. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. BeiGene shares rose 2% to $279.90 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut the price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC from $118 to $110. Raymond James analyst...
Earnings Preview: SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial SMBK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SmartFinancial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. SmartFinancial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Around $12M Bet On This Technology Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank's earnings, an executive told Reuters.
Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 2% Over 6 Months: 'You've Got A Real Winner There'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Weyerhaeuser Co WY a lot. When asked about Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, he said, "People are worried about the Republicans and defense budget. I’m worried about the Ukrainians and defending them, and I think Lockheed Martin plays a key role."
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 7.3% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 5.78% to $0.73....
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 87.9% to $0.23 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 459.7 million, which is 2481.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. Astronics ATRO...
Fed Tightening Cycle Near Peak? This Treasury Futures Trend Seems To Say It Could Happen
Net-short leveraged positions in 10-year Treasury futures by hedge funds have reportedly grown to the largest levels since 2019 while net-long positions taken by institutional investors have risen to record levels. This level of contrarian positions by these classes was last seen in late 2018 when the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle was about to reach its peak, reported Bloomberg.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
Sienna Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Sienna Resources Inc. SIE SNNAF (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has granted a total of five million nine hundred thousand stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of twelve months. The Company also granted a total of ten million five hundred thousand restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in one year from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted and vest in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange therefore aligning management with the shareholders of the Company.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI. BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Maran Ventures Ltd. which holds the rights to mining claims located in Nye County in the State of Nevada. For further details, please...
