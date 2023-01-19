Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Related
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Emmitt Smith Visits Peyton Hillis At Hospital After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis got a special visitor at his hospital on Thursday ... Emmitt Smith stopped by -- and the visit went so well, both former NFL running backs were seen smiling ear to ear with one another. The Dallas Cowboys legend -- who was born and raised in Pensacola, FL...
Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance
No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
Bill Belichick Needs to Sacrifice His Son to Set the Patriots Up For Long-Term Success
Bill Belichick may have to sacrifice his son to keep one of his best assistants with the New England Patriots. The post Bill Belichick Needs to Sacrifice His Son to Set the Patriots Up For Long-Term Success appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details
NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
Look: Dianna Russini's Sideline Photo In Buffalo Is Going Viral
It's a cold one out there in Buffalo this Sunday afternoon. ESPN's Dianna Russini is enjoying the winter wonderland. Russini, who's in Buffalo to provide coverage of today's Bengals-Bills playoff game, just posted sideline photo of herself on Twitter. She's clearly enjoying the pregame ...
TMZ.com
NFL's Derek Wolfe Followed Protocol In Mountain Lion Killing, Authorities Say
Authorities in Colorado say Derek Wolfe followed all the steps necessary in his hunt of a mountain lion this week ... confirming to TMZ Sports the former NFL player's killing of the animal was legal. A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells us ... Wolfe did all that was...
Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
Stefon Diggs has sideline spat with Josh Allen, reportedly leaves Bills locker room early after loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills did not expect to go out like this. Hailed as preseason Super Bowl favorites, they were outplayed from the opening kick of a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Frustrations boiled over on the sideline and reportedly in the locker room after the game.
Chiefs Make Notable Decision On Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been on injured reserve since November battling injuries but appears to finally be on the mend. So will he play in the Chiefs' playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars tomorrow? The answer appears to be no. According to ESPN NFL insider ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
49ers were an offseason drama factory. They're going to an NFC title game anyway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The play that arguably ignited another San Francisco 49ers run into an NFC championship game was off-script. Which is about as fitting as it could get for this edition of the franchise. With a little over 5 minutes left in the third quarter and the...
Cowboys’ season ends with Ezekiel Elliott at center on bizarre final play
The Cowboys tried to catch the 49ers off guard by using Ezekiel Elliott at center for their final play. It didn’t even come close to working, though. The play was snuffed soon after Elliott snapped the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott, with Dallas at the 49ers’ 24-yard line and needing a touchdown to force overtime. Elliott lined up as the only player in front of Prescott. The offensive linemen scattered out wide, perhaps positioned to block for an attempted lateral. But when the ball was snapped, only two players sprinted out for routes, with everyone else hovered near the line of...
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Render Decision On Kicker For Divisional Round; Sign OL, Cut CB
The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision for FG kicker. The Dallas Cowboys made their elevation decisions Saturday for the Wild Card round. The Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the right to play in the NFC championship game. The Cowboys had question marks coming into the game with their kicker, Brett Maher.
Dak to Lamb 'No Problem' at 49ers? Cowboys Prescott Prediction
The Dallas Cowboys have the rematch they wanted with the San Francisco 49ers. Can they lean on quarterback Dak Prescott to lead them to another postseason win?
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and has taken the league by storm ever since. He already has one MVP (in line to win another) and led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0