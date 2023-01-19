ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Life and Style Weekly

NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details

NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher

If you think you are having a bad week or so, just ask Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher how he is doing. A week ago, Maher missed four extra points in a row during the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following that game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it very clear that Maher was not going anywhere and that he would be the team's kicker for the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Well, so far, that has proven to be the wrong move and the Governor of Texas has chimed in.
TEXAS STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team

The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Cowboys’ season ends with Ezekiel Elliott at center on bizarre final play

The Cowboys tried to catch the 49ers off guard by using Ezekiel Elliott at center for their final play. It didn’t even come close to working, though. The play was snuffed soon after Elliott snapped the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott, with Dallas at the 49ers’ 24-yard line and needing a touchdown to force overtime. Elliott lined up as the only player in front of Prescott. The offensive linemen scattered out wide, perhaps positioned to block for an attempted lateral. But when the ball was snapped, only two players sprinted out for routes, with everyone else hovered near the line of...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Render Decision On Kicker For Divisional Round; Sign OL, Cut CB

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision for FG kicker. The Dallas Cowboys made their elevation decisions Saturday for the Wild Card round. The Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the right to play in the NFC championship game. The Cowboys had question marks coming into the game with their kicker, Brett Maher.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and has taken the league by storm ever since. He already has one MVP (in line to win another) and led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO

