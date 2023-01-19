“Americans are suckers for fairytales” – Royal Author Reveals Meghan Markle’s Memoir Will Outshine Prince Harry’s Spare

"Americans are suckers for fairytales". Who wrote that false clap-trap? No, we are not suckers. In fact only a very small group of followers are behind them. Most of the country is fed-up with them. They " had" it all, Royalty, money, adoration, respect, family and the love of the people, only to throw it all away to be front and center publicity "ho's", trashing your family for money. I can not respect a person/couple that spout proven lies.
Oh boy, more whining. The front page will see something like this: “I wanted to be something like a Disney Princess but the old bat and her son expected me to work.”
so, is she going to trash HER family, and I'm not talking about her father, brother and sister..... I'm talking about her mother, grandmother, aunt's, uncle's and cousins like she trash talked princess Harry's family?
Comments / 77