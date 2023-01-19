Read full article on original website
Jackson State women roll over Bethune-Cookman
Another dominant win by the Lady Tigers. The post Jackson State women roll over Bethune-Cookman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
mississippiscoreboard.com
DEFENDING MAIS DIVISION BOYS SOCCER CHAMPION JACKSON ACADEMY EDGES HARTFIELD 3-2 IN OVERTIME IN REMATCH OF LAST YEAR’S STATE TITLE GAME
Both two-time defending MAIS Division I boys soccer champion Jackson Academy and 2022 Division I runner-up Hartfield Academy were looking to regain its confidence Thursday night in a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Thanks to a goal by JA senior Win Hooker, the Raiders found some confidence....
footballscoop.com
Impressive hires continue for Jackson State, T.C. Taylor as Tigers snag FBS assistant
His brother already an Football Bowls Subdivision head coach with postseason experience, Tyquan Hammock is continuing to carve his own path in coaching. And now the younger Hammock, whose older brother, Thomas, is head coach at Northern Illinois University, is headed to arguably the hottest, most high-profile program in Football Championship Subdivision play.
fox56news.com
Jackson State Nearly Conquered an SEC Giant. Now the Tigers Want More.
After going stride-for-stride with LSU in last year’s NCAA tournament, coach Tomekia Reed has been carefully crafting a plan to return to the Big Dance. Tomekia Reed loathes complacency. That trait doesn’t exist in her DNA. Mediocrity doesn’t fit in her visual perception as a coach or a full-time mother to her 10-year-old son, Carlon. “She’s big on discipline and demands excellence,” says Jackson State guard Miya Crump. Reed is in constant pursuit of growth and success. It’s how she has elevated the JSU women’s basketball program—her matter-of-fact approach to details, eye-catching outfits at games and fortitude through adversity breeds confidence in her players, not allowing them to settle for less, even when they are exhausted.
footballscoop.com
Jackson State continues post-Deion Sanders rebuild, set to make hire from SWAC rival
Deion Sanders may be gone, but Jackson State’s ongoing work to remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference hasn’t abated. Sources tell FootballScoop that new JSU coach T.C. Taylor is again raiding a rival program for a key coaching staff addition. Per sources, Alcorn State safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Torenzo Quinn is headed for a similar role on Taylor’s Tigers’ staff.
New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again
Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.
Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments
Deiondra Sanders made an inaccurate statement about the number of murders that occurred on campus during Deion Sanders time at the school. The post Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
kicks96news.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
Modified calendar announced for Clinton schools
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District’s (CPSD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. School district leaders said the new calendar will implement strategic periods through the academic year to allow for focused academic review and student enrichment. It still adheres to the 180-day attendance law […]
vicksburgnews.com
Fisher celebrates 25 years as Pastor of Greater Grove MB Church
Casey Fisher is celebrating his 25th year as the Pastor of Greater Grove Street MB Church on Sunday. Fisher, along with First Lady Michele, will be having their service at 9:00 a.m. where the church will be in celebration of Fisher’s two and a half decades worth of service.
kicks96news.com
Windy Next Week as Storm System Approaches
This part of central Mississippi can expect some gusty winds next week as areas to our southeast see the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service says winds Tuesday could gust up to 50 miles an hour across most of Leake and Neshoba counties while Attala County can expect gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a threat of severe storms including tornadoes especially along and near the I-59 corridor.
