San Marcos, TX

CBS Austin

Deputies search for suspect who robbed mobile game camera from San Marcos private property

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect from a theft that happened over the weekend in San Marcos. HCSO says on Sunday, Jan. 22 at about 1 p.m., the suspect drove a Toyota Tundra TRD pickup truck, pictured below, onto private property in the Blanco River Ranch Subdivision and stole a mobile game camera without the consent from the property owner.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief

AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect in custody following apartment fire in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody following an apartment fire in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. AFD crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the structure fire at 1706 Patton Lane - just south of Hwy 290. The fire was extinguished just after 4 p.m. Fire officials say...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in shooting at Round Rock apartment complex

The Round Rock Police Department has identified the man killed last week in a shooting at an apartment complex. It happened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex. At around 8:50 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

One dead, three injured in Round Rock crash, Palm Valley Blvd reopened

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A major roadway has reopened in Round Rock after a car crash left one woman dead and three others injured Monday afternoon. Round Rock Police said the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of East Palm Valley Blvd. This is just west of North A. W. Grimes Blvd. and in front of the H-E-B Plus! store.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says

Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Woman accused of killing best friend in 2019 accepts plea deal

AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing her so-called "best" friend, Heidi Broussard from Austin, is facing a 55-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza says they expect Fieramusca to plead guilty on Tuesday, January 31st...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee opens new location in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location in South Austin. The new store for the Oregon-based chain sits at 9605 Menchaca Road -- just north of Slaughter Lane and next to AutoZone Auto Parts. Police officers were called to assist in directing traffic to help the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023

Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number two is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Southeast Austin home a 'total loss' after early morning fire

The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a southeast Austin home early Tuesday morning. AFD responded to the home located on Eric Circle near S Pleasant Valley Road around 5 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they found fire going through the roof. AFD says they...
AUSTIN, TX

