CBS Austin
Deputies search for suspect who robbed mobile game camera from San Marcos private property
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect from a theft that happened over the weekend in San Marcos. HCSO says on Sunday, Jan. 22 at about 1 p.m., the suspect drove a Toyota Tundra TRD pickup truck, pictured below, onto private property in the Blanco River Ranch Subdivision and stole a mobile game camera without the consent from the property owner.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
CBS Austin
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
CBS Austin
Third suspect arrested in connection to October fatal shooting in West Austin
Police say a third suspect has been taken into custody for a fatal shooting last year in West Austin. The shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 5700 block of North MoPac, near the RM 2222 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded at around 12:30 a.m. and found...
CBS Austin
Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief
AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
CBS Austin
Man charged with murder for Stassney Lane road rage shooting that killed Austin mom
Police say they've arrested and charged a man with murder for the death of an Austin mom killed in a road rage shooting earlier this month. It happened Friday, Jan. 6, in the 500 block of East Stassney Lane, outside an apartment complex just west of Interstate 35. The Austin...
CBS Austin
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill officer seeking more answers into son's death
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill Police Officer last week is demanding transparency from the investigation. The shooting happened near a home on FM 1869—just west of Highway 183 in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Sheriff’s...
CBS Austin
Driver hurt after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin later died at hospital, APD says
Police say a driver who was hurt in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month in Downtown Austin later died from their injuries at a local hospital. The crash happened Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 1300 block of West Cesar Chavez Street, just west of North Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Police...
CBS Austin
Suspect in custody following apartment fire in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was taken into custody following an apartment fire in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. AFD crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the structure fire at 1706 Patton Lane - just south of Hwy 290. The fire was extinguished just after 4 p.m. Fire officials say...
CBS Austin
APD: Man shot in self-defense at Pflugerville-area home dies at hospital
Police say a man shot Saturday night in an apparent act of self-defense at a home near Pflugerville later died at a local hospital. The incident happened in the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive, in a subdivision just south of Pflugerville. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in shooting at Round Rock apartment complex
The Round Rock Police Department has identified the man killed last week in a shooting at an apartment complex. It happened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex. At around 8:50 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard,...
CBS Austin
One dead, three injured in Round Rock crash, Palm Valley Blvd reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A major roadway has reopened in Round Rock after a car crash left one woman dead and three others injured Monday afternoon. Round Rock Police said the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of East Palm Valley Blvd. This is just west of North A. W. Grimes Blvd. and in front of the H-E-B Plus! store.
CBS Austin
Family of 21-year-old shot and killed by Liberty Hill PD releases statement
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer last week released a statement on Monday. In the statement, the Lieber family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from friends, neighbors, and even strangers -- and also asked for privacy.
CBS Austin
Head-on crash leaves 7 dead in Comal County, DPS says
Seven people are dead after a head-on crash in Comal County Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened in the 3100 block of FM 2722, near the intersection with Buffalo Spring Road, about five miles northwest of New Braunfels. DPS says troopers responded to the...
CBS Austin
Woman accused of killing best friend in 2019 accepts plea deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing her so-called "best" friend, Heidi Broussard from Austin, is facing a 55-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza says they expect Fieramusca to plead guilty on Tuesday, January 31st...
CBS Austin
Dutch Bros Coffee opens new location in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location in South Austin. The new store for the Oregon-based chain sits at 9605 Menchaca Road -- just north of Slaughter Lane and next to AutoZone Auto Parts. Police officers were called to assist in directing traffic to help the...
CBS Austin
Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023
Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number two is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
CBS Austin
West Slaughter Lane shut down after gas & water line struck by construction crew
West Slaughter Lane near MoPac was shut down Monday afternoon after construction crews hit pipelines for water and gas. According to the Austin Fire Department, it happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Slaughter Lane. Traffic was diverted in both directions between Sendera Mesa Drive and...
CBS Austin
Southeast Austin home a 'total loss' after early morning fire
The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a southeast Austin home early Tuesday morning. AFD responded to the home located on Eric Circle near S Pleasant Valley Road around 5 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they found fire going through the roof. AFD says they...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
