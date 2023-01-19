Read full article on original website
Michelle Williams was ecstatic to land a role in The Fabelmans
Michelle Williams "jumped up and down with excitement" after being cast in 'The Fabelmans'. The 42-year-old star features in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, the mother of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) – the character based on the legendary film director as a child – and was overjoyed to land the part.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Pamela Anderson 'doesn't regret marrying Tommy Lee'
Pamela Anderson doesn't have "any regrets" about marrying Tommy Lee. The 55-year-old actress and the 60-year-old music star had a turbulent, high-profile romance in the 90s - but Pamela insists she doesn't harbour any regrets. The 'Baywatch' star - who has Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with Tommy - explained:...
Robert Pattinson 'terrified' of deep fakes
Robert Pattinson finds deep fake videos of himself "terrifying". The 'Batman' actor is unnerved by the fact even people close to him have been taken in by "weird dancing videos on TikTok" that have used artificial intelligence to put his face onto someone else's body and he joked they are so convincing, he could end up without a job.
Jack O'Connell and Eddie Marsan cast in Amy Winehouse biopic
Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville have been cast in the Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black'. The trio have boarded the new movie that will star Marisa Abela as the tragic Grammy-winning singer. The film is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who was close friends with the music...
Robert Pattinson loves working with Dior
Robert Pattinson says being a Dior fragrance ambassador has been "one of the most enjoyable" experiences of his life. The 'Batman' actor has been one of the faces of the brand for a decade and he loves the working relationship he has built up with the people working at the company.
Isla Fisher heartbroken over death of her dad Brian
Isla Fisher is heartbroken over the death of her dad Brian. The 46-year-old ‘Nocturnal Animals’ actress announced the news on her Instagram page on Sunday (22.01.23) and questioned how people can go on living with people “you can’t live without”. Isla said alongside a picture...
Sam Smith claims people only wanted to date them for fame
Sam Smith claimed people only wanted to date them for their fame. The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses gender-neutral pronouns - has found looking for love frustrating because people often just want to be their "friend" or to meet them. They told the new...
What David Crosby said about heaven in final messages to fans
David Crosby labelled heaven “overrated” in his final tweets. The late singer’s last messages to fans on the platform also hailed The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ as the band’s best song and praised the work of Greta Thunberg. A founding member of both the...
Buzz Aldrin weds Anca Faur
Buzz Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. The astronaut - who was part of the historic first-ever moon landing mission in 1969, alongside Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins - took to Twitter to share that he and Dr. Anca Faur, 63, had wed in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in his snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The 52-year-old actor is currently recovering in hospital after being crushed by a snowplow, and Jeremy has taken to Instagram to share an update with his followers. The Hollywood star - who is best...
Priscilla Presley tells Lisa Marie she will always be loved at emotional Graceland memorial
Priscilla Presley has told her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley she will always be loved at an emotional memorial service for the singer. She spoke at the star-studded ‘celebration of life’ ceremony on the front lawn of Elvis’ Graceland estate on Sunday (22.01.23) after 54 year old Lisa was killed by two heart attacks on January 12, with her family signing a Do Not Resuscitate order while she lay in a Los Angeles hospital with loved ones including Priscilla at her side.
