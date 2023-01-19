Read full article on original website
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police Department says the crash happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. YPD says the car wasn't found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers say the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She...
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound
TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
Troopers investigate after a man was found dead at crash scene with gunshot wound in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man involved in a car crash in Toppenish was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound, and two others riding in the same car fled the scene. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a two-car crash...
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
Morning news update January 19: WSP Trooper in crash near Sunnyside, Alec Baldwin charged in movie set shooting, items from Kohberger's apartment being tested and more
A Washington State Patrol Trooper pulled to the side of the road on I82 near Sunnyside was crashed into from behind. The Trooper was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting on his movie set and items recovered from Brian Kohberger's Pullman apartment are being tested for forensics.
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
Shed burns in Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in Columbia Park around 7:30 a.m. on January 20. Initial reports indicated that the fire was at the Reach Musuem according to a Kennewick Fire press release. Crews arrived to find that the fire was actually in the old Columbia Park campground.
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of 'prolific car prowling' suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
