Detroit, MI

The Comeback

Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video

Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on NBA referees: 'They're picking on me every night'

PHOENIX-- Dillon Brooks was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul call when his hand swiped Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson in the face late in the second quarter. Brooks told Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant that he wasn't sure if he fouled Johnson or not, but the referees determined that the play was flagrant. Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

