South Carolina State

WMBF

Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”
Grand Strand farmer, business owner impacted by rising egg prices

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rising egg prices are not only impacting consumers but also farmers and business owners. According to Consumer Price Index data, egg prices have jumped 60% in a year. Farmer Tim Fox has been raising chickens and selling eggs for several years but says recent demand...

