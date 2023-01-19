HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including juvenile, have now been charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case in Horry County and two others are still wanted in connection with the investigation, according to police. Samantha Watts, 40, was charged on Friday with murder in connection with the death of Cory […]

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO