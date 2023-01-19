ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

News19 WLTX

Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard

HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

