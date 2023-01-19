Read full article on original website
Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
Sheriff seeks help with identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Convicted felon out on bond points gun at Robeson County investigator
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man out on bond is now accused of pointing a weapon at a North Carolina investigator during a traffic stop. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle involved was pulled over by an investigator shortly after midnight Saturday on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls.
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Lawsuit: Horry County police wrongfully arrested man after crash, placed dead deer on $1K mattress
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man claims he was wrongfully arrested by the Horry County Police Department after he was involved in a crash with a deer in November, according to a lawsuit. Christopher Gosnell hit a deer with his truck on Nov. 17, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 12. Police […]
wpde.com
2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
2 now charged with murder in Horry County missing persons case; 2 others wanted
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including juvenile, have now been charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case in Horry County and two others are still wanted in connection with the investigation, according to police. Samantha Watts, 40, was charged on Friday with murder in connection with the death of Cory […]
WMBF
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New details have been released in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total have been identified in connection...
WMBF
Juvenile dies in shooting in Darlington County near Syracuse Street, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Syracuse Street. One minor was killed in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police warn of minor flooding as rain moves in
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Grand Strand are warning of possible flood conditions as rain makes its way to the area Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said the city is experiencing minor flooding and ponding on roads in low-lying areas. FIRST ALERT...
Police: Man was alone on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony when he fell to his death during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said video of the incident shows Markell […]
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street was closed. Our crew on the...
WMBF
Georgetown County home hit twice in less than a week by gunfire, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired into a home for the second time in a month. Deputies were called around 10 p.m. Thursday to a home on Lot Drive, where people inside the home said they were woken up by sounds of gunfire.
counton2.com
Deputies investigating after Georgetown Co. home struck by gunfire for second time
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after an occupied home and vehicle were both sprayed with gunshots Thursday night, deputies say. An occupied residence and a vehicle on Lot Drive were both struck by gunfire around 10 p.m., according to the Georgetown County...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Deputies investigating shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies are currently on the scene of the shooting in the area of Syracuse Street. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WMBF News...
WMBF
Deputies investigate after several shots fired at moving car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A trip to take out the trash turned into a scary situation for one woman in Georgetown County. A woman told deputies that on Thursday night she was leaving her home on Stacy Court to take out the trash when she got to a stop sign an noticed a brown sedan coming from behind her.
Warrants: 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway officer had .066 BAC, tested positive for THC
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at a Conway officer Dec. 29 had a blood alcohol concentration of .066 and tested positive for THC, according to warrants released Friday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, of Conway, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during […]
NC deputies investigate man’s death between Red Springs, Lumberton
Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton.
RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard
HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.
