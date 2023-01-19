The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO