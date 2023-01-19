Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter
What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
49ers announce passing of former star player, coach
The San Francisco 49ers revealed some unfortunate news on Friday, releasing a statement on former linebacker and linebackers coach Ed Beard, who passed away on Monday at the age of 83. The San Francisco 49ers are mourning the passing of Ed Beard who played 8 seasons with the team from 1965-1972. Our deepest condolences to Read more... The post 49ers announce passing of former star player, coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening
When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
NBC Sports
Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick
For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
Yardbarker
Ex-Bucs CB says team is looking to 'evolve away from' Tom Brady
Tom Brady certainly gave the impression he’d played his last down for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his post-game media availability following Tampa’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that several Tampa Bay players believe Brady won’t return next season...
Comments / 0