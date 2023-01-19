Read full article on original website
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula
The Memphis product rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards in 2022.
Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’
Trailing by a touchdown to and needing to drive the length of the field and needing to drive the length of the field in under a minute with no time-outs, the Dallas Cowboys chances of scoring a touchdown during the final drive of Sunday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers were slim to none. Read more... The post Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Beatdown in Buffalo: 2 Sports’ Jack Pohl recaps Bengals’ dominant win over Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win. The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again […]
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Damar Hamlin makes pregame visit to Bills
Preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff Sunday, the Buffalo Bills got a pregame pick-me-up from their teammate, Damar Hamlin. The Bills' Twitter account posted a video of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle and being driven to the door of the locker room at Highmark Stadium in snowy Orchard Park, N.Y.
Bills starting DT DaQuan Jones inactive vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones was listed as inactive for Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Jones, 31, was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury.
Damar Hamlin enters Buffalo Bills team locker room ahead of playoff game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the team's stadium for a playoff game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, three weeks after his on-field collapse and near death. Hamlin, 24, was driven in a cart to the locker for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m....
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard leaves before halftime with ankle injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after reportedly helping to save two children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Fla. Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, wrote on Instagram that he was discharged on Saturday -- his 37th birthday -- from...
