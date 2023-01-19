Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 08:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches mainly over the southern part of the pass. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...From 8 AM Monday to 9 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. Johns, Clay and southeastern Duval Counties through 1000 PM EST At 934 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Jacksonville Beach to Mandarin to 7 miles southeast of Kingsley. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Green Cove Springs, Keystone Heights, Unf, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and World Golf Village. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 21:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 01:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne Some Icy Spots on Area Roads The wet snow that fell today and slowly falling temperatures this evening is leading to icy spots on untreated surfaces. Drivers should beware that there may be some ice on the roads tonight, especially on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures will however just below freezing through the night.
