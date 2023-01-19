Read full article on original website
WSET
Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
WSET
Roanoke Co. fire department purchases upgraded thermal imaging camera with grant
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is getting an upgrade to an important piece of equipment, thanks to a grant. The department received funds from the Jacqueline S. (Jackie) and Shelborn L. (S.L.) Spangler Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The $6,200 grant...
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WSET
Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County teen found safe
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
WSET
Danville brewery announces 'FunkFest 2023' lineup
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ballad Brewing is getting ready to kick off its biggest event of the year, FunkFest. FunkFest is an annual celebration of all things "funky" from beer to music. The January 28 event is free to attend. The most important ingredient for FunkFest is a completely...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WSET
A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSET
Firefighters save trapped civilian, evacuate 4 others from Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Roanoke early Saturday morning. Roanoke FireEMS said at 3:25 a.m. they were dispatched for reports of a fire on the 1300 block of Purcell Ave NE. Those arriving on the scene found flames...
WSET
Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
cbs19news
Red Lobster has closed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after early morning structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters in Roanoke rescued one person from a structure fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire. When units arrived they found flames on the roof where they say the person was trapped.
