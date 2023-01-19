ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Texas Roadhouse leases a spot on Danville Mall Property: Brokers

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A nationwide steakhouse chain is headed to the Southside. According to real estate brokers Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, Texas Roadhouse has leased a spot at a site at the Danville Mall. The 7,831-square-foot pad site is located on Piedmont Drive. According to the brokers,...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Central Virginia fire departments conduct brush fire training in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Fire Departments in Central Virginia came together on Saturday for training with the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company as well as the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue attended FFI Wildland Day. The Boonsboro Company brought along its...
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County teen found safe

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke park gets new name

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville brewery announces 'FunkFest 2023' lineup

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ballad Brewing is getting ready to kick off its biggest event of the year, FunkFest. FunkFest is an annual celebration of all things "funky" from beer to music. The January 28 event is free to attend. The most important ingredient for FunkFest is a completely...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Bring your own cardboard? Rustburg Library to hold 'Fort Night' family event

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Library is hosting a mischief-filled family event this February. "Fort Night" will be held on February 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have to work together with their families to build a fort and defend their land from library staff. Guests are encouraged to come in their pajamas or team attire and be ready "for an evening full of silly challenges."
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Red Lobster has closed

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
WDBJ7.com

VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One hospitalized after early morning structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters in Roanoke rescued one person from a structure fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire. When units arrived they found flames on the roof where they say the person was trapped.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy