Bradley County, TN

areadevelopment.com

SK Food Group Plans Cleveland, Tennessee, Manufacturing Plant

SK Food Group, Inc. will establish a new production facility at Spring Branch Industrial Park in Cleveland, Tennessee. The $205.2 million project is expected to create 840 jobs in Bradley County by 2030. The 525,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will support the company’s growing consumer demand by utilizing automated technology to assist...
CLEVELAND, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program

Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Daily Energy Insider

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

One month since train crash, derailment in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — One month has passed since the devastating train derailment in Collegedale. A truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing the train to hit it. The impact derailed ten of the train's cars. The scene looks quite...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
abc17news.com

King, Haynes power East Tennessee St over Chattanooga 78-62

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes notched a double-double as East Tennessee State beat Chattanooga 78-62. King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 Southern Conference). Haynes finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jamarius Hairston hit three 3-pointers, scoring 10 with seven rebounds. Dalvin White finished with 14 points for the Mocs (11-10, 3-5).
CHATTANOOGA, TN

