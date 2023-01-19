Read full article on original website
areadevelopment.com
SK Food Group Plans Cleveland, Tennessee, Manufacturing Plant
SK Food Group, Inc. will establish a new production facility at Spring Branch Industrial Park in Cleveland, Tennessee. The $205.2 million project is expected to create 840 jobs in Bradley County by 2030. The 525,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will support the company’s growing consumer demand by utilizing automated technology to assist...
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
WTVCFOX
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
Choice Health Network warns funding cuts for HIV programs could be 'devastating' in rural TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Choice Health Network has its headquarters in Knoxville, where they work to provide a variety of health services across Tennessee. One of those services includes HIV prevention, and they warned that the program would soon lose funding. In a release, they said the state announced funding...
utc.edu
Comfortable and cute: Laura Moreland’s scrub caps a hit with nursing students
The excitement ratchets up the moment Laura Moreland carries two gift bags into the lab in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing. Several students rush over as Moreland starts pulling out resealable plastic bags with what seem to be small pieces of cloth inside. “I like this...
chattanoogapulse.com
CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program
Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Pick up trash and get a free beer at these East Tennessee breweries this weekend
Thirsty volunteers can help clean up their communities in exchange for a beer or other beverage at over 20 Tennessee breweries this weekend.
themoorecountynews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, Tennessee metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, TN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
WTVC
One month since train crash, derailment in Collegedale
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — One month has passed since the devastating train derailment in Collegedale. A truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing the train to hit it. The impact derailed ten of the train's cars. The scene looks quite...
abc17news.com
King, Haynes power East Tennessee St over Chattanooga 78-62
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes notched a double-double as East Tennessee State beat Chattanooga 78-62. King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 Southern Conference). Haynes finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jamarius Hairston hit three 3-pointers, scoring 10 with seven rebounds. Dalvin White finished with 14 points for the Mocs (11-10, 3-5).
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
