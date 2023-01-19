Read full article on original website
Related
Pirates releasing Miguel Andújar confirms Yankees’ countless missteps
First and foremost, we have bad news for all the New York Yankees haters out there. It’s official: Miguel Andújar is no longer employed by an MLB team. Neither is Clint Frazier. So all the hilarious, original Andújar-Frazier trade jokes are dead. We’re sorry to do a disservice to comedy like this.
NJ.com
Yankees hire folk hero slugger for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager job
Back in the day, Shelley Duncan looked like a future star for a couple seasons as a Yankees minor leaguer. The slugger outfielder belted 34 homers in 142 games playing for Double-A Trenton in 2005 and another 24 in 91 games in 2007 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to earn a first big-league call-up. Two years later, he had a 30-homer, 99-RBI season with Scranton to earn International League MVP honors and folk-hero status.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s comments on physique should scare rest of MLB
Toronto Blue Jays’ star Vladimir Guerrero Jr said he’s feeling stronger and more flexible heading into the 2023 campaign. He also said he expects the Blue Jays to be a “more complete team” this season, per Keegan Matheson. Guerrero Jr, who recently earned a significant contract...
Gerard Gallant, Chris Drury, and the sunk cost fallacy continues to hurt the NY Rangers
The NY Rangers sunk cost fallacy problem reared its ugly head again yesterday, with just a minor move waiving Johnny Brodzinski to make room for Julien Gauthier’s return to the lineup from injury. It’s minor, and it’s not something that usually makes headlines. However given the Rangers’ inability to make even the easiest decision, it blew up into something more. There is a general theme, and it’s that Gerard Gallant and Chris Drury are falling into the sunk cost fallacy trap with roster decisions. This Rangers sunk cost fallacy problem may currently be just minor decisions, but they represent a larger decision making failure at the tops of the organization.
How a burden-free season and a new lease on the Mets’ third base job has Eduardo Escobar fired up
Eduardo Escobar may not be Carlos Correa, but the Mets would like to believe he’s better than the .726 OPS he brought to the lineup last season. Quietly, the veteran third baseman suffered emotionally last year, dealing with multiple family matters Mets officials believe affected his play. Those issues began to resolve later in the season, which coincided with a breakout September that earned Escobar National League Player of the Month honors. “I could tell there was a lot of stuff going on in his life and you could almost tell on the field when it started turning for him,” manager Buck...
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Yardbarker
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
nfltraderumors.co
Giants Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals
Pat Leonard reports that the Giants are signing RB Jashaun Corbin to a futures deal. There are also several other players expected to sign following the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles on Saturday night. Here is a full list of players who are signing futures deals with New...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Red Sox shortstop plan after Trevor Story injury
After seeing Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox planned on having Trevor Story as their opening day shortstop. However, with Story now undergoing surgery, Boston has come up with a new plan on how they’ll handle the shortstop position. Story underwent surgery on...
Yankees shouldn’t alter Michael King’s role because of Frankie Montas injury
When New York Yankees fans learned of Frankie Montas’ shoulder injury, the immediate response was a ton of groans, considering it’s the same injury Montas had before arriving in the Bronx before last year’s trade deadline. And it meant either Domingo Germán or Clarke Schmidt would be slotting into the No. 5 starter role, which is a massive dropoff.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0