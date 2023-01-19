Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
selmasun.com
2023 Alabama Timber Market Update
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The start of a new year brings new economic territory for Alabama’s forest industry. Forestland owners are searching for insights on what to expect regarding their timber in 2023. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System forestry specialist shares an update for the timber market this year.
Where does Alabama rank in Education?
Governor Kay Ivey set the goal of Alabama ranking within the top 30 states in math and reading, but this begs the question where does Alabama rank currently in those subjects?
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
wbrc.com
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
Alabama vapes more than all but two other states
Alabamians like to vape - more so than almost every other state in the nation. More than 9% of Alabama residents said they are current e-cigarette users in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only two states - Oklahoma and Kentucky - recorded a higher percentage.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
The law took effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.
Moody landfill fire: Time to dress for dystopian stress, Alabama
“Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away,” writes Al.com’s Dennis Pillion. “For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.”
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Opelika-Auburn News
Three local Miss Alabama USA contestants hope to bring back the crown to their community
The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen USA pageant will return to Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This year three local contestants, the reigning Miss Auburn Natalie Lamm, Miss Lee County Kaylan Colvin and Miss Auburn-Opelika Sophie Burzynski, are hoping to bring back the Miss Alabama crown to their community.
ABC 33/40 News
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
