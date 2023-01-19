ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Westport Prevention Coalition Partners with Local Merchants for "Liquor Stickers" Campaign

First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and Human Services Director Elaine Daignault have announced the Westport Prevention Coalition's (WPC) new campaign to combat underage drinking in Westport. The WPC began working with alcohol retailers in December to provide complimentary “Liquor Stickers” to local package stores. The campaign provides free information...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Summer Job Opportunities in New Fairfield

Lifeguards Wanted! Are you interested in working at the Town park/beach this summer and currently hold a Lifeguard with waterfront Skills certification? We are looking for lifeguards to join our awesome team at the town beach!. If you are 16 years or older and interested in training for a lifeguard...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Cutting It Close At Sports Clips

2023-01-21@1:05pm–#Fairfield CT– An elderly woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she drove through the front door at Sports Clips located at 2395 Black Rock Turnpike. Joe Cihak was about a minute into his haircut when the accident occurred. To make matters worse, Joe’s car was also hit by the elderly woman’s car.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
tourcounsel.com

Clinton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Connecticut

Located 100 miles from New York and Boston, Clinton Premium Outlets in Connecticut is an upscale outlet mall with more than 70 name-brand and designer outlet stores. There are various sales and events throughout the mall that take place throughout the year, including on holiday weekends such as July 4th, "Día de la Raza" (also observed as Día de los Pueblos Indígenas) and Black Friday. Outlet stores set up special in-store sales and curbside sales and outlet center hours are often extended. The Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Sales and Events website lists events on a quarterly basis.
CLINTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11

Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 7 to 10 pm. ‘Love is in the air, let’s celebrate with flair’ at beautiful Lounsbury House on Saturday, February 11th, 7:00-10pm. Join us for festive cocktails & hors d’oeuvres, live acoustic guitar with Bob Curiano,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Raphaël’s Bakery: A Family-Run Local Favorite

Greenwich is home to an abundance of coffee shops and bakeries throughout town, each one host to its own specialty and allure. Raphaël’s Bakery off Greenwich Ave is one of the town’s most beloved bakery’s, known for their one of a kind daily fresh baked goods, delicious coffee, and immense hospitality.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply than last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!

The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Learn To Save A Life - EMT Training

Learn lifesaving skills from your community professionals. Original and Refresher Basic Life Support (EMT) Trainings available. Register for these courses here: www.putnamcountyny.com/life. For more information and directions, please call the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services at (845) 808-4000.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull renews multi-family housing moratorium for fourth time

TRUMBULL — In what has become an annual occurrence, the Planning and Zoning Commission has once again voted to renew a moratorium on multifamily rental units. The commission recently voted 4-1 to extend the moratorium for the fourth consecutive year. With the extension, it is now set to expire Feb. 28, 2024.
TRUMBULL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy