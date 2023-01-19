Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Does The Supreme Court Investigation of the Dobbs Leak Matter in Alamogordo or Manhattan?Alamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Our Lives: Bridgeport founder of NaturalAnnie Essentials on starting her business
News 12’s Gwen Edwards was joined by founder, Annie, to hear more about her business journey.
hamlethub.com
Westport Prevention Coalition Partners with Local Merchants for "Liquor Stickers" Campaign
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker and Human Services Director Elaine Daignault have announced the Westport Prevention Coalition's (WPC) new campaign to combat underage drinking in Westport. The WPC began working with alcohol retailers in December to provide complimentary “Liquor Stickers” to local package stores. The campaign provides free information...
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
hamlethub.com
Summer Job Opportunities in New Fairfield
Lifeguards Wanted! Are you interested in working at the Town park/beach this summer and currently hold a Lifeguard with waterfront Skills certification? We are looking for lifeguards to join our awesome team at the town beach!. If you are 16 years or older and interested in training for a lifeguard...
hamlethub.com
Lots to LOVE inside 109 Cheese and Wine in Ridgefield (including Todd, Monica, and Otis!)
Think 109 Cheese and Wine for Valentine’s Day fare, kitchenware, pottery, and more!. Have you checked out the shop’s selection of Farmhouse Pottery (including cheese boards, platters and many serving pieces)? “They are in stock and perfect for any occasion or just for a romantic evening,” says owner, Todd Brown.
New England Has Two of the Top 20 Wealthiest Towns in the Entire U.S.
New England is an expensive area of the country to live. However, it's all relative. Along with higher prices come higher wages and income. Remember the TV show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous in the late 1980s and early 1990s? The audience was enthralled with how the wealthy live, and that is still true today.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Cutting It Close At Sports Clips
2023-01-21@1:05pm–#Fairfield CT– An elderly woman was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after she drove through the front door at Sports Clips located at 2395 Black Rock Turnpike. Joe Cihak was about a minute into his haircut when the accident occurred. To make matters worse, Joe’s car was also hit by the elderly woman’s car.
tourcounsel.com
Clinton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Connecticut
Located 100 miles from New York and Boston, Clinton Premium Outlets in Connecticut is an upscale outlet mall with more than 70 name-brand and designer outlet stores. There are various sales and events throughout the mall that take place throughout the year, including on holiday weekends such as July 4th, "Día de la Raza" (also observed as Día de los Pueblos Indígenas) and Black Friday. Outlet stores set up special in-store sales and curbside sales and outlet center hours are often extended. The Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Sales and Events website lists events on a quarterly basis.
hamlethub.com
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 7 to 10 pm. ‘Love is in the air, let’s celebrate with flair’ at beautiful Lounsbury House on Saturday, February 11th, 7:00-10pm. Join us for festive cocktails & hors d’oeuvres, live acoustic guitar with Bob Curiano,...
greenwichsentinel.com
Raphaël’s Bakery: A Family-Run Local Favorite
Greenwich is home to an abundance of coffee shops and bakeries throughout town, each one host to its own specialty and allure. Raphaël’s Bakery off Greenwich Ave is one of the town’s most beloved bakery’s, known for their one of a kind daily fresh baked goods, delicious coffee, and immense hospitality.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply than last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
hamlethub.com
City of Norwalk Welcomes New Recreation Supervisor!
The City of Norwalk is thrilled to welcome Diane Campbell as our new Recreation Supervisor in the Department of Recreation and Parks. Diane has over 20 years of experience in recreation, including organizing day camps, coaching grades K-12 in multiple sports, mentoring youth, and directing after-school programming for students K-5.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City: Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the Everbridge platform
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Emergency Management and Emergency Medical Services Director Matthew Cassavechia to remind residents to sign up for the Danbury ALERT communications platform. Danbury ALERT is the City of Danbury's new mass notification system powered by the...
Main Street Haircutters to close after 62 years in business
hamlethub.com
Learn To Save A Life - EMT Training
Learn lifesaving skills from your community professionals. Original and Refresher Basic Life Support (EMT) Trainings available. Register for these courses here: www.putnamcountyny.com/life. For more information and directions, please call the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services at (845) 808-4000.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull renews multi-family housing moratorium for fourth time
TRUMBULL — In what has become an annual occurrence, the Planning and Zoning Commission has once again voted to renew a moratorium on multifamily rental units. The commission recently voted 4-1 to extend the moratorium for the fourth consecutive year. With the extension, it is now set to expire Feb. 28, 2024.
Norwalk man sells food truck to open soul food restaurant in Bridgeport on his birthday
On his 26th birthday Thursday, Tyre Holman opened his first restaurant on Main Street in Bridgeport - appropriately named Everybody Eatz.
