Baton Rouge, LA

LSU offers 4-star North Carolina defensive tackle

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
D'Nas White is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound, four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2024. White is from Concord, North Carolina, where he plays for Jay M. Robinson High School. The Robinson Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 10-2 with a loss to Chase in the second round of the playoffs. White currently doesn’t have any crystal ball projections, but Virginia Tech is a 38% favorite per On3.

Film Analysis: White lines up at nose tackle when the Bulldogs are in a 3-4 set and defensive tackle in their 4-3 set. He does a great job of using his hands to get by any opposing offensive guard or center that tries to block him.

FILM

Ratings

247 3 – 34 11

Rivals 3 – 14 9

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 294 22 8

247 Composite 3 385 34 11

Vitals

Hometown Concord, North Carolina

Projected Position DL

Height 6-6

Weight 310

Class 2024

Offer List

  • LSU
  • Virginia Tech
  • East Carolina

Comments / 0

 

