ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Abel-Jax Mailey: Dad jailed for murdering his seven-week-old son

A "cowardly" father who murdered his seven-week-old son has been sentenced to at least 16 years in prison. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road in Burnley on 28 November 2021. Oliver Mailey, 26, contacted emergency services saying he had found his...
BBC

Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape

Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC

Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death

Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
BBC

Murderers Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh on the run together

Two convicted murderers from Northern Ireland are on the run and police believe they are together. Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail. McDonagh was imprisoned for a murder committed in 2004; McParland received his conviction for a killing in 1997. They were...
BBC

Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change

A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
William

Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act

The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
BBC

Eight-year-old Indian diamond heiress who became a nun

Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi could have grown up to run a multi-million dollar diamond business. But the daughter of a wealthy Indian diamond merchant is now living a spartan life - dressed in coarse white saris, barefoot and going door-to-door to seek alms. Because last week, Devanshi, the elder of the...
BBC

Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved

The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
BBC

Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair

A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
BBC

Domestic abuser jailed for 'brutal' murder of girlfriend

A man who "brutally" murdered his girlfriend following multiple instances of domestic violence has been jailed. Kenneth Melville, 59, beat Yvonne Barr, 47, to death at her flat in Dundee on 5 November 2021. She had received help from Scottish Women's Aid two weeks before this after he inflicted multiple...
BBC

Danielle Jones murder: Stuart Campbell refused prison release

A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has been refused release from prison by the Parole Board. Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. Stuart Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap...
BBC

Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father

A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC

Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime

More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC

Woman charged over Stroud mobility scooter robbery

A woman has been charged with robbing a man of his mobility scooter. Officers were called to a Tesco car park on Stratford Road, in Stroud, at around 06:00 GMT on Sunday, after a man in his 60s was found unresponsive. Named locally as Neil Shadwick, he died in hospital later that day.
BBC

Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police

A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
BBC

Jared O'Mara: Fraud-accused MP non-existent in office, jury told

A former MP accused of fraud was "non-existent" in his constituency office and attended a staff meeting "on some sort of substance", a court has heard. Jared O'Mara, 41, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017-2019, is accused of making fraudulent expenses claims totalling nearly £30,000. A former case worker...
BBC

Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece

New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy