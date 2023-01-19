Read full article on original website
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
Father and son rescued at Holywell Bay
A father and son were saved by an off-duty surf lifesaver after they became stuck in a rip current in the sea. The man, 39, suffered hypothermia after entering the water to help his 10-year-old son, who was body boarding at Holywell Bay, Cornwall on Saturday. A female member of...
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
Emaciated dog found dead inside dumped suitcase in Bolton
The body of an emaciated dog has been found wrapped in a curtain and bed sheet in a suitcase. The RSPCA said a man found the animal when he was out walking in a wooded area in Brownlow Way in Bolton on Sunday at about 14:00 GMT. The suitcase had...
David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP
A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled. David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain. Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a...
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's home gym destroyed by fire
A gym at the home of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy has been destroyed by fire. The Leicester City footballer's wife said "thankfully no one was hurt" by the blaze in the grounds of the family's mansion near Grantham. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to a fire on...
Shark attack on dolphin in Sydney closes popular beaches
Several popular beaches in Sydney have been closed after sharks attacked a dolphin in waters near the city. At least two bull sharks were spotted in the Shelly Beach area, in northern Sydney, after the attack and authorities closed all nearby beaches as a precaution. The injured dolphin circled the...
Dudley Zoo announces death of Kubwa the giraffe
One of the oldest male giraffes in a UK zoo collection has died. Kubwa was put to sleep on Thursday after his health deteriorated following treatment for a long-term condition, Dudley Zoo said in a post on Facebook. It described the 22-year-old as one of the site's "biggest characters" and...
