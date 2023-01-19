ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations

Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”

How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
As development pressure spreads, small towns struggle to plan for the future

Small, rural communities such as Calais, shown here, have witnessed soaring numbers of seasonal home purchases, renovations and new construction. Photo by Andrea Walton. Columbia Falls, a cozy riverside hamlet with a population of 476 people, is hardly the first place one would expect a developer to want to base a billion-dollar entertainment park. Nor is Steuben, a small fishing village overlooking the sparkling waters of Joy Bay, the first place that comes to mind for launching rockets. Yet both towns are among the many small communities around Maine that have found themselves wrestling with plans for substantial development, leaving officials scrambling to come up with the resources to properly evaluate the proposals.
Strongest in series of winter storms to impact Eastern US with snow, rain from Texas

It’s a one, two, three bunch for parts of the country after an extended break from winter weather that caused many cities to report a deficit of snow, to the enjoyment of many.  After a weekend of mostly light to occasionally moderate accumulations in the northern tier, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for a major storm system to spread snow from Texas through Maine, and on the system’s southern end, the chance for heavy rain and severe weather. Forecast models show moisture will start to gather over the Rockies and southern Plains Monday, but for many in Texas and Oklahoma, Tuesday appears...
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge

Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
Maloney Takes on Maine: Her New Life after Retirement

The wide green-space nestles under a blanket of snow in the sharp Maine winter. The flowers and greenery hibernate underneath the layer of snow, waiting for the first signs of spring. The shoveled paths in driveways and hiking trails freeze over into icy walkways. Dana Maloney attaches her micro-spikes to the bottom of her boots, prepared to embrace the freedom she owns after starting her new life as a retired English teacher.
State of Maine offices closed tomorrow due to winter storm

AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed tomorrow ahead of the winter storm coming to Maine tonight. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm...
Forest industry seeks solutions as climate warms

Maine’s forest industry typically harvests trees when the ground is frozen, but the warming climate is shortening the seasonal freeze. “We’re trying figure out how to move forward with a shorter harvesting season,” Pat Strauch, executive director of the Maine Forest Products Council, said during a webinar hosted Thursday by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.
Home sales drop in Maine as prices rise

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Fewer homes changed hands in Maine in 2022 compared to 2021, but the homes that did sell brought more money. According to the Maine Association of REALTORS, existing homes sales in Maine dropped nearly 17.5%, but the median sales price rose 12% to $335,000. In total, about 16,800 homes were sold in Maine in 2022, with prices peaking in June.
