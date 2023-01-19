Paris, Tenn.–The Second Harvest distribution supplied food boxes for 88 families Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Paris. Elyse Bell said, “So many people were happy to receive meat, saying it had become so expensive for their budgets. Poultry, pork and beef were among the selections, as well as pot pies, pizza, cheese and lunch meat. Fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, bread and desserts rounded out the food boxes. It is always a blessing to share with our neighbors throughout the community.” Second Harvest photo.

PARIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO