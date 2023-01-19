Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Henry County Schools Awarded $50,700 UTrust Grant
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County School System has received a total of $50,700 from Utrust to help the schools and school district to recognize and show appreciation to school employees. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins made application for the funds from Utrust to be distributed to schools for recognition activities...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
radionwtn.com
Big Day At Helping Hand: Total Raised Now At $158,598
Paris, Tenn.–Another big day at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, with the local banks showing out with 25 slates of donated items. With the $6,763 raised today, the total now is at $158,598 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 local non-profit and pubic service groups.
radionwtn.com
135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Tourism Authority To Launch Website
Paris, Tenn.–You soon will be able to view a new website touting Henry County’s plentiful tourism opportunities. After a presentation from Andrew Wheatley of Susan Jones Public Relations, the Henry County Tourism Authority voted unanimously to hire the firm to design and maintain the website. The Susan Jones...
radionwtn.com
Preparing The Way For Blue Oval City
Union City, Tenn.–At the most recent American Advertising Federation West Tennessee Event, Discovery Park of America hosted Heath McMillian, President of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. The event was titled “Preparing the Way for Blue Oval City”. McMillian spoke to local professionals interested in what the new TCAT and BlueOval City electric vehicle assembly plant in Stanton can offer our community. He spoke about the site’s development and answered questions regarding the TCAT campus and job opportunities.
radionwtn.com
Death Investigation Underway Following Henry County Fire
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–A death investigation is underway following Monday night’s fatal fire on Old Blake School Road. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey told RadioNWTN this morning that the identity the victim has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The sheriff’s office, along with the Cottage...
radionwtn.com
UTM To Host Online ACT Skills Workshops
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of online ACT prep courses throughout the winter for students who are preparing for the test. Online workshops will be held on six separate days, with students having the option of attending Math and Science or English and Reading sessions. The online courses will be held over Zoom, so participants must have access to a computer with audio and video capabilities.
radionwtn.com
Carrie Byars
Mrs. Carrie Byars, 87, of Union City, passed away Sunday at The Waters of Union City. Funeral services for Mrs. Byars will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
James Oliver Long
Mr. James Oliver Long, 57, of Troy, passed away 5:01 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. James was born Saturday, July 10, 1965, in Sikeston, Missouri, son of the late Woodrow Oliver Long and Mary Ann (Baggett) Goff. He is survived by one sister: Joyce Williams (Mike),...
radionwtn.com
Downtown Martin Nominated For National Register
Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
radionwtn.com
BPU Okays Wastewater Rate Increases, Reviews Winter Storm Response
Paris, Tenn.–Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority Board of Directors approved a wastewater rate increase and heard a report from CEO Terry Wimberley on the response of the local utility during the winter storm’s rolling blackouts, mandated by the TVA. The new rate increases will...
radionwtn.com
Inez Morphis
Mrs. Inez Morphis, 88, of Union City passed away Monday at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Morphis will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $131,461
Paris, Tenn.–With $2,492 raised today, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $131,461 for the year. Every year, the Helping Hand auction raises thousands of dollars for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Donating items today were Quinn Chapel, St. John’s–CDS, HCHS Madigals, and Inman...
radionwtn.com
Second Harvest Supplies Food Boxes For 88 Families
Paris, Tenn.–The Second Harvest distribution supplied food boxes for 88 families Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Paris. Elyse Bell said, “So many people were happy to receive meat, saying it had become so expensive for their budgets. Poultry, pork and beef were among the selections, as well as pot pies, pizza, cheese and lunch meat. Fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, bread and desserts rounded out the food boxes. It is always a blessing to share with our neighbors throughout the community.” Second Harvest photo.
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
radionwtn.com
Judy Gail Hosford Kemp
Judy Gail Hosford Kemp, 74, of Paris, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Henry County Medical Center. Born Friday, August 13, 1948, in Paris, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Leon Hosford and the late Betty Crick Hosford. Judy was a 1966 graduate of Cottage Grove School.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Honors Teachers Of Year
Union City, Tenn.–Maggie Miller, Allison Kail, and Andrew Nipp are now proud and deserving members of an elite Union City Schools fraternity. Miller (UC Elementary), Kail (UC Middle School), and Nipp (UCHS) have been named Teachers of the Year in their respective buildings for the 2023 school year. Top...
radionwtn.com
Pilot Flying J Purchases North 40 Truck Stop
Holladay, Tenn.–It’s official. The Pilot Flying J corporation has purchased the North 40 Truck Stop in Holladay–a popular stopping-off point for 40 years. The North 40 Truck Stop opened in 1982 and closed January 9. Pilot Flying J owns over 70 Pilot Travel Centers in the U.S....
Comments / 0