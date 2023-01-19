ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

BKFC to make Albuquerque a ‘prominent home’

New Mexico has a history of producing world-champion athletes in various combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, and support from the community has been strong. BKFC has recognized that and wants to reward local athletes and fans by making Albuquerque a regular stop on the world tour.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US105

The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico

If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM takes down 1st place Boise State in overtime thriller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took two hours and 11 minutes of real time for UNM to close out Mountain West leading Boise State. After eight lead changes, 11 ties and an overtime period, Morris Udeze said enough was enough, and scored the winning basket with seconds remaining to give UNM a 79-81 win. In total, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

KOAT celebrates 70 years together

KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Era ends at Bernalillo Museum

History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
BERNALILLO, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

