New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
2 pieces of U.S.S. Albuquerque now in metro area
The city has been working to bring a namesake submarine home.
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
Guitar Center Employee Puts Person in Chokehold, Drags Them Outside of Store
In a viral video from Reddit, someone who appears to be a Guitar Center employee in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tackles a person who was reportedly causing a problem in the store. They put them in the martial arts chokehold called a rear naked choke before dragging them outside the musical instrument retailer.
BKFC to make Albuquerque a ‘prominent home’
New Mexico has a history of producing world-champion athletes in various combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, and support from the community has been strong. BKFC has recognized that and wants to reward local athletes and fans by making Albuquerque a regular stop on the world tour.
KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
Man dropped off at ABQ hospital dies, police investigating as homicide
Detectives said they are still investigating.
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
UNM takes down 1st place Boise State in overtime thriller
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took two hours and 11 minutes of real time for UNM to close out Mountain West leading Boise State. After eight lead changes, 11 ties and an overtime period, Morris Udeze said enough was enough, and scored the winning basket with seconds remaining to give UNM a 79-81 win. In total, […]
ladailypost.com
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
KOAT 7
KOAT celebrates 70 years together
KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
sandovalsignpost.com
Era ends at Bernalillo Museum
History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Special prosecutor says Baldwin should have checked gun
The Santa Fe District Attorney said they will have charges filed against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed before the end of the month.
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a Week
The Albuquerque Police Department finally made an arrest of a New Mexico lady this morning in what may have been the most severe case of stalking ever documented in the history of the nation.
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
