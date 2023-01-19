ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Fight Dry Skin This Winter With These Moisturizing Products

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – During the winter season, Utah air becomes extremely dry, making the task of keeping your skin moisturized extremely difficult. Dr. Meredith Gaufin, chief dermatologist at the University of Utah, joined us to talk about products that will eliminate this frustration, and keep your skin hydrated all winter long.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
PARK CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame

Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
PROVO, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Unlock your best skin with an all-natural skincare formula

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After careful formulation over more than a decade, an all-natural skincare product called Face Melk by Melkit is taking the beauty industry by storm. Designed for every skin type, Melkit is an organic topical solution that rejuvenates the skin without the use...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Building strong bodies and minds for kids through athletic development and fun

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Getting your kid exercising is one of the most important things, and A – train is a great program. Their teams train indoors, and they have a fun opportunity for kids to go to basketball camps in the summer Their Mission is to provide children and young athletes of all ages, talent levels, and economic situations an opportunity to improve their athletic abilities, build confidence, learn teamwork and enhance communication in a fun and entertaining environment.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs

SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE

