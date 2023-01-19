ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Ground broken for new San Antonio police station

KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

