fox7austin.com
Missing man with intellectual disability last seen on foot in San Antonio: BCSO
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Robert Rodriguez Jr, last seen Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas. Rodriguez has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 5 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of Goeth Road. He is described...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
KSAT 12
Fight starts between two women, ends with man cut across face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized with a cut across his face, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the cutting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 W. Upon arrival, officers found a...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
San Antonio man shot while cutting grass, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police, one man is in the hospital recovering after shot while cutting his grass on the east-side Saturday evening. The incident occurred on the 100 block of Ohio Street around 5:23 p.m. Saturday. The 56-year-old man was cutting his grass while riding...
foxsanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
KSAT 12
Man killed in East Side shooting, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his early 20s is dead after being shot multiple times on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 6:45 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. When officers arrived, they found...
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
Bexar County Sheriff's Office receives 20-month supply of NARCAN
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar county sheriff’s deputies are getting a 20-month supply of Naloxone, the life-saving medication that could counteract overdose effects, commonly known as Narcan. On Friday, the Bexar County Judge announced opioid settlement funds were used to buy the nearly 2,000 doses, which will go into...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
KSAT 12
Man admits to starting fire at estranged wife’s new boyfriend’s home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man admitted to starting a fire at his estranged wife’s new boyfriend’s home on Jan. 12, according to San Antonio Fire Department arson investigators. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Billy Quezada, 41, used a gas can to start the fire just before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of East Drexel Avenue, not far from S Gevers Street and I-10.
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
KTSA
Ground broken for new San Antonio police station
KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom San Antonio home on the Northwest Side
The listing says the home has had 'a lot of love.'
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road. Upon...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
