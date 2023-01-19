FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow out the gate Monday in its Farmville MLK Showcase matchup with Wake Forest. The Mariners fell behind 32-8 after the first quarter on their way to a 91-46 defeat. They woke up a little after the opening frame, getting outscored by four, nine and eight, respectively, over the next three quarters.

