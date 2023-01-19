Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Sophomores impressing this winter at West, Croatan
As we head down the stretch of winter sports, one thing is becoming clearer – this year is the year of the sophomore. Varsity rosters and starting rotations are usually made up of juniors and seniors, so when sophomores start to shine, it’s hard not to take notice.
carolinacoastonline.com
East girls win battle of league unbeatens; Mariners hold on for 52-27 victory over Southside
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret and Southside girls basketball matchup on Friday night did not disappoint. The teams entered the game undefeated in league play and a combined 27-5 overall. The Mariners saw a 20-point lead in the second half shrink to two before surviving for a 52-47 win.
carolinacoastonline.com
East flips script with 81-32 triumph over Southside; Mariners follow lopsided loss with lopsided win
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team started and closed the week with the same game but just finished on opposite ends of it. Four days after suffering a 45-point loss to Wake Forest, the Mariners earned a 49-point win over Southside. East improved to 10-6 on the...
WITN
East Carteret girls hold off Southside, Mariners boys roll
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47. Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan boys fall behind early, drop to fifth in league with 82-65 loss to Richlands
OCEAN — A bad first quarter made a tough night at the office for the Croatan boys basketball team on Friday. The Cougars fell at home to Richlands 82-65, dropping to 1-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference and moving to 10-6 overall. The Wildcats (10-7 overall) were explosive out...
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys fall 91-46 to Wake Forest in Farmville MLK Showcase
FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow out the gate Monday in its Farmville MLK Showcase matchup with Wake Forest. The Mariners fell behind 32-8 after the first quarter on their way to a 91-46 defeat. They woke up a little after the opening frame, getting outscored by four, nine and eight, respectively, over the next three quarters.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan grapplers end dual schedule with 43-26 loss at Topsail
HAMPSTEAD — The Croatan wrestling team lost a dual at Topsail 43-26 on Wednesday. It was the Cougars’ second match against the Pirates in a week, following a 42-32 loss in the Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Jan. 14. They dropped to 6-8 in dual action this season with the latest loss.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan sweeps Atlantic Coast Invitational indoor track and field meets
HAMPTON, Va. — Athletes from 34 teams participated in the 12th Atlantic Coast Invitational. Thirty-three teams were from Virginia. One was from North Carolina. The North Carolina team came home with victories in both the boys and girls track and field meets at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Va.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougar girls keep lead in Coastal with 42-39 OT win over Wildcats
OCEAN — Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley doesn’t mind if his team keeps winning ugly, so long as it keeps winning. The Cougars defeated Richlands 42-39 in overtime Friday in a game that saw them face an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rally to take the lead and let the Wildcats tie it in the waning seconds before finishing the job in overtime.
Jacksonville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Wallace- Rose Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest Onslow High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
East Carolina offers three Hough junior football players
Cornelius, N.C. — Three Hough players in the class of 2024 have reported verbal scholarship offers from East Carolina University: offensive tackle Eagan Boyer, edge rusher James Nesta, and defensive back Xavier McIntyre. Boyer and McIntyre were recently named to the 2022 HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Boyer is widely-recruited....
carolinacoastonline.com
Gramercy surprises Anthony on alumni night; longtime coach hangs up whistle
NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School turned its “Alumni Night” into “Fred Anthony Appreciation Night.”. The longtime coach has decided to hang up his whistle after more than 20 years at the Newport private Christian school. “I think I’m done for good,” he said. “It was a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wilbur Norris, 70; service Feb. 4
Wilbur Daniel “Danny” Norris, 70, of Swansboro, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center, after a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held on February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Swansboro United Methodist Church. Danny was born on June 21,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 19, 20 & 21
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. RONALD "RON" FAIRFIELD, Mill Creek.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Morehead City
Finding For the top quality hotel listing in the Morehead City region, you are in the right area. I’ve discussed on this article the top quality hotel listing these are physically situated in the Morehead City. Also, a direction map link from your area, and average people ratings, Support...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County art students receive 2023 Scholastic Art Awards
CARTERET COUNTY — Art students from the county’s three public high schools made their mark in the recent 2023 Eastern/Central North Carolina Scholastic Art Awards. Croatan High School, East Carteret High School and West Carteret High School had students place with honors in this prestigious art competition that involves students from 50 counties, spanning from Winston-Salem to the coast, contending for top honors in the visual arts.
WITN
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There’s a place in Greenville you’ve gotta see
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast, you have some pretty unique fans. YouTuber and MrBeast super fan, Brett Lark, has partnered with Cathy Johnson to take a house in Greenville and turn it into an all things MrBeast place. It will soon be listed online as a spot where people can rent and stay. Video shows […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City selects Turner as city manager
- After six months without a permanent administrative leader, the town of Morehead City once again has a city manager. On Thursday evening, the Morehead City Town Council unanimously voted to hire Chris Turner to the position. According to a press release, Turner beat out 77 other candidates who also...
WNCT
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home
Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in their very own home. Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home. Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in...
Comments / 0