Sophomores impressing this winter at West, Croatan

As we head down the stretch of winter sports, one thing is becoming clearer – this year is the year of the sophomore. Varsity rosters and starting rotations are usually made up of juniors and seniors, so when sophomores start to shine, it’s hard not to take notice.
East Carteret girls hold off Southside, Mariners boys roll

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47. Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.
East boys fall 91-46 to Wake Forest in Farmville MLK Showcase

FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow out the gate Monday in its Farmville MLK Showcase matchup with Wake Forest. The Mariners fell behind 32-8 after the first quarter on their way to a 91-46 defeat. They woke up a little after the opening frame, getting outscored by four, nine and eight, respectively, over the next three quarters.
Croatan grapplers end dual schedule with 43-26 loss at Topsail

HAMPSTEAD — The Croatan wrestling team lost a dual at Topsail 43-26 on Wednesday. It was the Cougars’ second match against the Pirates in a week, following a 42-32 loss in the Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Jan. 14. They dropped to 6-8 in dual action this season with the latest loss.
Croatan sweeps Atlantic Coast Invitational indoor track and field meets

HAMPTON, Va. — Athletes from 34 teams participated in the 12th Atlantic Coast Invitational. Thirty-three teams were from Virginia. One was from North Carolina. The North Carolina team came home with victories in both the boys and girls track and field meets at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Va.
Cougar girls keep lead in Coastal with 42-39 OT win over Wildcats

OCEAN — Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley doesn’t mind if his team keeps winning ugly, so long as it keeps winning. The Cougars defeated Richlands 42-39 in overtime Friday in a game that saw them face an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rally to take the lead and let the Wildcats tie it in the waning seconds before finishing the job in overtime.
Jacksonville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice

East Carolina offers three Hough junior football players

Cornelius, N.C. — Three Hough players in the class of 2024 have reported verbal scholarship offers from East Carolina University: offensive tackle Eagan Boyer, edge rusher James Nesta, and defensive back Xavier McIntyre. Boyer and McIntyre were recently named to the 2022 HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Boyer is widely-recruited....
Wilbur Norris, 70; service Feb. 4

Wilbur Daniel “Danny” Norris, 70, of Swansboro, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center, after a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held on February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Swansboro United Methodist Church. Danny was born on June 21,...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 19, 20 & 21

Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. RONALD "RON" FAIRFIELD, Mill Creek.
10 Best Hotel In Morehead City

Carteret County art students receive 2023 Scholastic Art Awards

CARTERET COUNTY — Art students from the county’s three public high schools made their mark in the recent 2023 Eastern/Central North Carolina Scholastic Art Awards. Croatan High School, East Carteret High School and West Carteret High School had students place with honors in this prestigious art competition that involves students from 50 counties, spanning from Winston-Salem to the coast, contending for top honors in the visual arts.
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
Morehead City selects Turner as city manager

- After six months without a permanent administrative leader, the town of Morehead City once again has a city manager. On Thursday evening, the Morehead City Town Council unanimously voted to hire Chris Turner to the position. According to a press release, Turner beat out 77 other candidates who also...
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home

Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in their very own home. Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates home. Habitat for Humanity allowed Shanita Winestock and her family to make a dream come true; Owning and living in...
