ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

How Jennifer Lopez’s Indestructible Wedding Dressed Survived Blood Stains, Torn Tulle and Zip Lining in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gW0P4_0kKA6VLh00

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Shotgun Wedding” will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 27. The film has a star-studded cast, including Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge , Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin — but the real scene stealer in the film is a wedding dress.

In collaboration with costume designer Mitchell Travers, bridal brand Galia Lahav and its head of design Sharon Sever created a custom wedding gown for Lopez’s character, Darcy.

More from WWD

“Shotgun Wedding” tells the story of a couple on a seemingly picture-perfect destination wedding that is going great until it takes a turn for the worse when their entire wedding party is taken hostage.

The story turns from a seemingly classic rom-com setting to an action movie, and the dress goes along for the ride as well.

In order to have enough dresses for the film, Travers and Lahav worked to meticulously create 28 copies in just one month using techniques and fabrics so the gown could be modified, ripped and transformed to work for an action movie. In total, 35 garments were made so there were spares for the stunt doubles.

The dress serves as Lopez’s one signature outfit throughout the entire movie — most of her costume changes involve different versions of the garment.

Travers had worked with Lopez previously for the 2019 film “Hustlers.” He said he was thrilled to discover Galia Lahav because the brand understood the challenge of costuming the film. The concept for the design is that it’s the perfect dress for a perfect wedding — but not Lopez isn’t starring as the perfect bride.

Galia Lahav’s process began with sketching a variety of dresses while details of the film were still under wraps. When he learned “Shotgun Wedding” was an action movie, Travers realized the dress would be ruined, so he wanted to create a dress that was timeless and modern.

The designer’s process for creating this dress began while there were still strict COVID-19 lockdowns. With the brand already under pressure with shipping deadlines and supply chain issues, in order to create the numerous dress duplicates needed for the film, it had to nearly shut down the studio, and workers worked late into the night for a month, until all dresses were completed.

Once the dresses were done, it was time to figure out how to ruin them.

“We had to ruin a few dresses ourselves to find the right way of doing it in a way that would seem natural and not too artificial,” Sever said. “My studio manager came up with the idea of sewing everything by hand to create a stitch that would hide when you pull on it. Everything had to be sewn by hand because no machine could support creating that kind of stitch. It was a lot of trial error to create this stitch that’s unique to us.”

To create the deconstructed look of the dresses, Travers worked with a team of artists he found in the Dominican Republic, where the film was shot, led by Carroll Maura. Maura helped create everything from the blood splattering to the slashes on the dresses.

“When you’re tasked with doing a wedding dress for a film, you need to be aware of the great dresses that came before it,” Travers said. “You look at Priscilla Presley’s, you look at Princess Diana’s, you look at everyone to see what works. This is an action film, so much of what we could work with were dictated by the needs of the dress. Jennifer needed the ability to run, climb and zip line in this dress.”

Costuming action films was nothing new to Travers (he worked on “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”), but creating a wedding dress for an action move is virtually unprecedented. His goal in creating the costume was to have the audience think there was only one dress being worn the whole time.

While Sever and Galia Lahav have costumed operas and provided dresses for pageants before, this was the first time they embarked on an undertaking of this scale.

“We like to treat every bride and every client like they are a star on the level of Jennifer Lopez , but this time we actually had to dress Jennifer Lopez , who is an icon,” Sever said. “We had to go above and beyond anything we’ve done before. When I first heard that this dress would be for J. Lo and a movie about [a] wedding, it was a dream come true.”

Throughout the action-packed scenes in the film, the dress is continuously stripped away at until it becomes something more fitting for her character — symbolizing peeling back the layers of her growth and relationship.

Travers also took his share of liberties when it came to dressing characters played by Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge.

“Lenny’s character arrives via helicopter, so I had to make sure his look was equally obnoxious,” Travers said. “I thought to myself what is the most annoying thing you could wear to someone’s wedding and decided on skinny jeans. We decided he wouldn’t wear a shirt under the blazer. When I was going to his fitting, I had Jennifer Coolidge’s rack, which had pearls, and I decided they were for his character now and Lenny loved it. This was before men and pearls was a big trend like now, since we shot this in 2020.”

For Jennifer Coolidge , her character was scripted as being someone who dreams big of being in Hollywood but is a community theatre actress at best. However, Travers wanted her wardrobe to reflect someone who made it big and was very over-the-top.

“For Coolidge, we designed this person who doesn’t edit down and isn’t able to pull back,” Travers said. “She’s got her plane ticket, she’s going to this destination wedding and she’s going to deliver that type of look.”

Most of the cast of the film spends their time shooting in a giant pool, which required Travers to have multiples of everything given the water damage the clothes would go through.

“It was a huge under taking to deal with all these wet clothes for weeks on end,” Travers said. “There were eight- to 10-hour shooting days with everyone in the pool under the sun. You want the audience to take this ride with you thinking there is only one of everything for the clothes, but there was really seven of every garment. Everything had to be flown down to the Dominican Republic and all the fittings had to be done there as well.”

“Shotgun Wedding” was produced by Lionsgate. The film was directed by Jason Moore.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lenny Kravitz Marries Leather and Sheer at ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

Lenny Kravitz arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” on Jan. 18, sporting sunglasses. In honor of the premiere of his new movie, Kravitz paired a sheer black turtleneck with a black leather zip-up jacket. He completed the look with black flare-leg trousers and black square-toe boots, as well as a back belt with a statement buckle, a ring on his finger and butterfly silhouette sunglasses.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Gucci Men’s Fall 2023

From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
HollywoodLife

Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos

Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen pictures of her wedding dress

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at a stylish 2022. The “Marry Me” star, 53, shared an overview of “one of the best years yet” on Instagram New Year’s Eve, and among the never-before-seen pictures and videos in her Reel were some snaps of the Ralph Lauren reception gown she wore during her August wedding to Ben Affleck. In the video, which was labeled by month, the new Mrs. Affleck included some full-length photos of her stunning hooded dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The mermaid-style gown, which was the third custom look she wore for the lavish nuptials, featured a sheer, organza overlay...
GEORGIA STATE
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy