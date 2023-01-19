ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program

Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions

CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS 42

Former PTA president brought back to Georgia on child molestation charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man was extradited to Troup County on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of alleged incident(s) are unknown at this time. Sgt. Smith says Spillers already […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

One month since train crash, derailment in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — One month has passed since the devastating train derailment in Collegedale. A truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing the train to hit it. The impact derailed ten of the train's cars. The scene looks quite...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
abc17news.com

King, Haynes power East Tennessee St over Chattanooga 78-62

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes notched a double-double as East Tennessee State beat Chattanooga 78-62. King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 Southern Conference). Haynes finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jamarius Hairston hit three 3-pointers, scoring 10 with seven rebounds. Dalvin White finished with 14 points for the Mocs (11-10, 3-5).
CHATTANOOGA, TN

