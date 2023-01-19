Read full article on original website
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
WTVCFOX
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
utc.edu
Comfortable and cute: Laura Moreland’s scrub caps a hit with nursing students
The excitement ratchets up the moment Laura Moreland carries two gift bags into the lab in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing. Several students rush over as Moreland starts pulling out resealable plastic bags with what seem to be small pieces of cloth inside. “I like this...
chattanoogapulse.com
CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program
Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
WTVCFOX
Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions
CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FEMA officials announce information on applying for assistance due to tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FEMA officials announced information on how to apply for assistance due to the tornados that hit multiple areas in Georgia and what to expect after submitting your application. Officials say if you live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, or Troup counties and...
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
Former PTA president brought back to Georgia on child molestation charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man was extradited to Troup County on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of alleged incident(s) are unknown at this time. Sgt. Smith says Spillers already […]
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
WTVC
One month since train crash, derailment in Collegedale
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — One month has passed since the devastating train derailment in Collegedale. A truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing the train to hit it. The impact derailed ten of the train's cars. The scene looks quite...
abc17news.com
King, Haynes power East Tennessee St over Chattanooga 78-62
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes notched a double-double as East Tennessee State beat Chattanooga 78-62. King had seven rebounds and five assists for the Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 Southern Conference). Haynes finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jamarius Hairston hit three 3-pointers, scoring 10 with seven rebounds. Dalvin White finished with 14 points for the Mocs (11-10, 3-5).
WTVCFOX
Florida police shoot, kill Cleveland, Tenn. man after confrontation in Walmart parking lot
CHIPLEY, FL — A Cleveland man is dead after being shot by police at a Walmart in Florida. Chipley Florida Police responded to a traffic disturbance Wednesday evening near Brickyard Road. 44-year-old Sean Joseph Pearce drove up close to a school bus, exited his vehicle, and began pounding on...
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
WTVCFOX
Survivors Spotlight: Chattanooga trainer helps cancer patients rebuild
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — It's that time of the year for Chattanooga`s biggest gala, Pink! Pink! The gala is a charity for the MaryEllen Locher Breast Cancer Center AT C-H-I Memorial hospital. For the last 18 years Pink! has raised $5.2 million towards the centers breast cancer research and treatment...
weisradio.com
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
WTVCFOX
One dead, child hospitalized after shooting then crash on Hwy 58, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and a child in the back seat. Police say the driver was found with a gunshot wound. CPD says there was...
WTVCFOX
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
