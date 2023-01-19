Read full article on original website
Porsche gives its configurator a facelift, so go try it out
The Porsche configurator appears to have just received a facelift, and since it’s a Friday, that means you’re legally obligated to go waste an hour clicking through to build that dream Porsche. Don’t feel guilty, though — you’re just following our lead. This new layout...
2024 Maserati GranTurismo reveals its evolutionary, still-sybaritic interior
After our own Ronan Glon visited Maserati HQ in Modena, Italy to view the 2024 GranTurismo, he wrote, "I can't tell you much about the interior; I saw it, but I'm sworn to automotive omertà until early 2023. What I can say is that Maserati went to significant lengths to make the GranTurismo a true four-seater, and a pair of average-sized adults should be relatively comfortable in the rear seats." The Italians have finally released images of the new GranTurismo interior, and while we're still waiting to have a proper seat in the coupe, we can't detect that any lies have been told.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: One of our favorite EVs
As far as EVs go, the Ioniq 5 is easily one of our favorites. It looks stupendous, features great electric car tech, has tons of utility and is even pretty fun to drive. This tall hatchback rocks. Industry. 9. Pros: Futuristic styling with utilitarian design; lengthy range; rapid charging tech;...
Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Nissan GT-R update, Mazda's rotary revival | Autoblog Podcast #764
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. The reveal of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid is the big news this week, but we also talk about the updates to the 2024 Nissan GT-R, Carvana's woes, Polestar's snow showroom, Mercedes moving away from EQ naming, Mazda's rotary range extender for the MX-30 and this year's NACTOY winners. We also talk about the cars in our long-term fleet — the BMW 330e and Kia EV6 — as well as the new 2023 BMW X1.
Uber teams with car makers to design EVs for ridesharing and deliveries
Some cars seem oddly well-suited to Uber (Toyota Prius, anyone?), but the company is now taking things a step further. Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi told guests at a Wall Street Journal event that his firm is now teaming up with car manufacturers to design EVs with ridesharing and deliveries in mind. Rideshare cars will ideally have lower top speeds to reduce costs, as well as passenger seats that face each other to promote conversations. Delivery vehicles, meanwhile, might have two or three wheels (to help navigate city streets) but loads of trunk space.
Our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line goes in for its first service
We’ve had our 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line long-term tester for half a year now, and the EV just went in for its first notable service appointment. Yes, electric cars need service, too. Kia’s normal maintenance schedule calls for service every 12 months or 8,000 miles, whichever comes first. Our...
Ram debuts wireless inductive charging robot
Electric vehicle ownership offers numerous benefits over cars with internal combustion engines, but in most cases, the charging experience isn’t one of them. Beyond the time it takes to charge, which can extend to many hours using a household outlet, shuffling around in the trunk to find a charging cable in the dark or bad weather is no fun. Ram showed off its debut electric truck at CES this year, and to go with it, the automaker brought an inductive charging robot. Though it sounds like sci-fi, this is a real thing, and it'll be here in the next two years.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prices top out at $122,245 before options
GM Authority dug up the price list for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. As with the performance specs and base price we reported earlier, the trim walk stays in sight of the enthusiast special Z06, but the MSRP gap grows the further one climbs the six-figure ladder. The spec recap is: A 6.2-liter V8 powering the rear wheels with 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, and an e-motor turning the front wheels with 160 hp and 125 lb-ft. Combined output hits 655 hp, a tiny stable shy of the 670-hp Z06, combined torque around 595 lb-ft, at least 100 lb-ft more than the Z06. Instant torque, an E-Ray-specific tune for the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and four scrabbling tires mean the E-Ray beats the Z06 to 60 miles per hour by 0.1 second, doing the deed in 2.5 seconds. The E-Ray's quarter-mile takes 10.5 seconds at 130 mph, another 0.1-second improvement over the Z06.
