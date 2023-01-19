ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly Breaks Down Her ‘Social’ Strategy for ’The Traitors,’ ‘Funny’ Feud With Kate Chastain

By Sharon Tharp
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IUyZ_0kKA6BwP00

A little reality TV drama never hurt anyone, right? Former Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly is no stranger to conflict or competition as she tried her hand on Peacock’s latest series, The Traitors .

The CBS personality, who was a “faithful” in the game, didn’t end up taking home the big prize – spoiler alert! Survivor alum Cirie Fields won – but she did make for some memorable reality TV moments, especially with Below Deck ’s Kate Chastain , known for her quick wit, as the two butted heads on the show.

‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“I have no idea where we got off on the wrong foot,” Rachel exclusively tells Us Weekly in our interview, which you can watch above. “I’m guessing I just have that personality.” She says there was a moment in which she shut down Kate and Brandi Glanville ’s accusations that Michael Davidson was a traitor and she thinks “that might have rubbed them the wrong way where I was just like, ‘I’m not gonna do it. Shut it down.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPY4l_0kKA6BwP00
PEACOCK

Nevertheless, the reality TV personalities seemingly made amends while doing press for the show earlier this month. “We talked in New York and we were just like, ‘Oh, it's a game, you know, whatever. It's totally no big deal,’” Rachel says. “It was funny. She's funny. I'll have to say, like, she got me good.”

As for her allies, Rachel aligned herself with eventual winner Cirie and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick , another Survivor alum, all of whom had just filmed a USA series together. “I knew right away that Stephenie, Cirie and I with Snake in the Grass , we were just so close from that show,” Rachel explains, adding that it wasn’t the case for her and fellow Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore : “I was never really comfortable with Cody. And I think one of the earliest gives for me that Cody was acting different around me. And I think that that was one of the biggest things where I was just like, ‘OK, he's a traitor.’ You can read people's vibes, you know?”

‘Survivor’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The Amazing Race alum goes on to say, “I felt like as soon as I walked into the castle and Cody was like, ‘Oh, hey Rach.’ Like, all cool and calm. And then we got picked for traitors and he started acting differently. Cody is this guy – he's charismatic, he's super charming. You talk to Cody for five minutes and you are like, ‘Oh, I love this guy. Let's go have some beers.’ In real life, he's just a guy that you want to be friends with. In the beginning of the show, he was so excited I was there. And then after traitors stuff happened, he started acting so differently. Especially, I felt like he acted differently toward me. And that, to me, was just he either doesn't like me or he has to be a traitor because this is not how he normally acts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bJyu_0kKA6BwP00
PEACOCK

While Rachel didn’t win as a faithful, she did get pretty far by playing a more social game than she has before. “My strategy going in was I wanted to be a traitor, but if I wasn't gonna be a traitor, and I was a faithful, I thought I would go in and be more of a social gamer,” she tells Us . “I was gonna really try to play a game that was more, you know, observing things and getting to know people. And I really wanted a good social game. I've really not had great social games in the past on my shows. I wanted to give people a reason to keep me around. And I thought being good at competitions in this show really helps. And then if you have a good social game, you know, if you form these real sincere relationships, I think it's really important for this kind of game.”

As for her friend Cirie’s victory as a traitor, Rachel says, “I was so excited for Cirie. I knew she was gonna win. She was flawless. She played that game masterfully. People will literally be talking about Cirie playing this game for years to come. They'll be on season 10 and talking about, 'I wanna play a Cirie game.'"

The Traitors is streaming now on Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip

Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!

Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
Us Weekly

Holly Madison Says She Wishes Kendra Wilkinson Was More ‘Open-Minded’ About Different Playboy Experiences: ‘It’s Unfortunate’

Two different experiences. Holly Madison reflected on the "unfortunate" rift between her and Kendra Wilkinson after their time at the Playboy mansion. "I wish she was more open-minded to the fact that not everybody had the same experience she did at the mansion. And I went through a lot of different things and had to […]
OREGON STATE
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Distractify

What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You

In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position

2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star

Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Looper

Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles

Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
ARIZONA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

285K+
Followers
27K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy