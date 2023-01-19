Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he had an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018. After a small hiatus from the NFL, he took over the job in Dallas, coaching the Cowboys since 2020. Now, with a 12-5 season behind them and a win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, coach McCarthy and his Cowboys await the Philadelphia 49ers in the next round. McCarthy could not have achieved such a successful tenure in the NFL without a great support system at home. In this article, we’ll take a look at Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Kress.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO