FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
ABC 4
Boost your energy with IV vitamin therapy while attending the Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with and IV boost from the vitamin bar. It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.
ABC 4
Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years
Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of the Sundance Film Festival for a lot more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but because of the economic impact. Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance …. Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of...
kslnewsradio.com
Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs
SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
ABC 4
Nachos with all the toppings at a local food truck
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready for an upgraded night out on the town with Nachos Live – a food truck located in Lehi, Utah that serves up fresh and delicious nachos. Created by a brother and sister duo in 2020, William Zuniga and Pavela Zuniga, say that Nachos Live is the ultimate destination for nacho lovers. And now, they’re expanding to a new location in West Jordan!
ABC 4
Fight Dry Skin This Winter With These Moisturizing Products
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – During the winter season, Utah air becomes extremely dry, making the task of keeping your skin moisturized extremely difficult. Dr. Meredith Gaufin, chief dermatologist at the University of Utah, joined us to talk about products that will eliminate this frustration, and keep your skin hydrated all winter long.
allaccess.com
KUBL (93.3 The Bull)/Salt Lake City Morning Team Lexi & Banks Exit
CUMULUS Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has parted ways with morning show LEXI & BANKS with the expiration of their contract. The team joined the station in 2018 from crosstown BROADWAY MEDIA, where they were first paired at Top 40 KUDD (MIX 107.9) in 2012 (NET NEWS 3/19/18). JARED "BANKS" DANIELSON segued to BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY as PD and morning host in 2016 (NET NEWS 11/29/16). He also previously did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY.
BYU Newsnet
BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame
Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
ABC 4
Unlock your best skin with an all-natural skincare formula
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — After careful formulation over more than a decade, an all-natural skincare product called Face Melk by Melkit is taking the beauty industry by storm. Designed for every skin type, Melkit is an organic topical solution that rejuvenates the skin without the use...
ABC 4
New Year, New Books: Top Recommendations for 2023 and How to Get Started Reading at the Salt Lake County Library
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) –In 2023, there are several books to put on your reading list that come highly recommended from Bernadette LeRoy, Adult Services Librarian at the Salt Lake County Library:. The Good Life. By: Waldinger and Schulz. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny,...
utahstories.com
The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street
According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
ABC 4
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
kjzz.com
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
Storm moving in with scattered showers
After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
